Komarov’s fall

I didn't bother to watch the SpaceX launch last week, the expensive firework that exploded about four minutes after take-off and was immediately declared a success by Elon Musk. This wasn't unexpected. We learn a lot when things blow up.

I'm not up on rocket science. At least it was unmanned and it fell "harmlessly" (I imagine some aquatic life forms might beg to differ) into the Gulf of Mexico. And I probably can't afford a ticket to the moon anyway.

It was never my dream, though I remember when it looked like it might become a routine thing humans did.

But no one has been back to the moon for almost 51 years.

Lots of people my age talk about the first moon landing as one of the signature events of their life.

Like almost every other American family, we huddled around the television on July 20, 1969. Conveniently, Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon at 7:56 p.m. California time, so it wasn't past my bedtime. I remember my whole family being there, including my baby sister who was just a few weeks old.

In my mind it was dark outside, and it wouldn't quite have been. I believe my father was there, though he often wasn't in those years--more the half the time he was somewhere in southeast Asia, doing things he could never tell us about. My mother is almost sure he was there.

I don't know what I thought and felt, other than the generalized awe a 10-year-old boy will feel in the face of the fantastic. We were an Air Force family, so there some pride in the accomplishment of the military-adjacent space agency. Neil Armstrong was a Navy pilot; Buzz Aldrin was USAF. So was the man who stayed behind in the command module Columbia, Michael Collins.

Collins, who died a couple of years ago, was my favorite astronaut, primarily because I heard him say that while heroes are important to have, we shouldn't consider astronauts heroes because they are just highly trained technicians who happen to be at the tip of the spear. They didn't get to the moon on their own.

I remember reading or maybe hearing that Collins, whose brother and father were Army officers and whose uncle General J. Lawton Collins was the chief of staff of the U.S. Army, chose the Air Force to avoid the appearance of nepotism. This had a real effect on his career; the Air Force was still a new service, full of young pilots who had been commissioned and promoted during World War II. It took longer to advance in it.

And rather than take his moonwalk on a subsequent mission, Collins retired from the space program not long after Apollo 11 returned because he had a young family and he had done what he had set out to do, which was make good on John F. Kennedy's pledge to put a man on the moon within a decade. They'd made it with two years to spare, and Collins had other things he wanted to do.

He thought going to the moon was largely a symbolic gesture. It was important, but there were more important things.

While I only vaguely remember the moon landing, I have vivid recall of the day after the January 1967 flash fire that killed Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee as they sat running tests in the Apollo 1 command capsule. I remember the front-page horror, the black and white newspaper mugshots of the astronauts looking like accountants. I remember the feeling in the pit of my stomach as I sat at my desk at school.

Three months later--56 years ago today--Soyuz 1, the first flight of the Soviet Soyuz spacecraft, crashed to Earth after its main parachute failed to open, killing its solo pilot, Colonel Vladimir Komarov.

Komarov provided the Soviets with a grim distinction: He was the first in-flight fatality in the history of human space flight.

I didn't know much about Komarov's fall until a few years ago when journalists Jamie Doran and Piers Bizony's "Starman," a biography of the first man in space, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, was published. According to the book, Soyuz 1 was launched over the objections of Gagarin, who had found 203 serious structural problems with the spacecraft, because Soviet premier Leonid Brezhnev wanted a Soviet win to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Communist revolution.

Gagarin wrote a 10-page memo suggesting the flight be delayed and gave it to his friend, high-ranking KGB agent Venyamin Russayev, but nobody dared bring the problems up to Brezhnev. (Doran and Bizony write that everyone who saw the memo was demoted or fired.) Komarov knew at least a month before the flight it was a suicide mission.

"I'm not going to make it back from this flight," he told the demoted Russayev.

Soyuz 1 was going to be launched. If Komarov refused, they'd send the back-up pilot--Gagarin. And Komarov would be disgraced, or worse. If they both refused, the Soviets would dragoon some other schmuck into the capsule.

On the day of the launch, Gagarin showed up on site in his flight suit, demanding to take Komarov's place. One reporter said he tried to muscle his way into the capsule. But he was dissuaded, and Soyuz 1 blasted off with Komarov as its pilot.

As expected, once the Soyuz began to orbit Earth, things started to go wrong. Antennae wouldn't deploy. The ship was nearly impossible to navigate.

American intelligence--specifically National Security Agency analyst Perry Fellwock--overheard conversations between Komarov and ground control, with the cosmonaut calmly telling the ground crew he was about to die. Soviet premier Alexey Kosygin called on a video phone to tell Komarov he was a hero. Komarov's wife was put on the line to talk about how to tell their children. Kosygin wept.

When Soyuz began its descent, and its parachutes failed to open, Fellwock could hear Komarov screaming in rage as he fell to his death.

I lost my taste for watching blastoffs when I stood in a newsroom and watched the Challenger bust up in 1986. I didn't watch the Columbia explode in 2003.

This is the price of our progress; some will be sacrificed so the rest might push on into the undiscovered future. But we are human, and susceptible to folly and error and political mongering. And we are still dazzled by fireworks.

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com