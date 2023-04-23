Their created crisis

It would appear that the next Republican-created crisis will be over the national debt ceiling. Without an increase, we will begin to default on our existing debts sometime this summer, and the consequences would be horrific. Republicans used this ploy once before in the Obama years to force cuts in spending, and it seems they intend to try again. The irony, of course, is that it seems the national debt is almost all the result of Republican tax cuts for the rich with very little attributable to "liberal" spending. Democrats should have at least complained when they went along with four debt-ceiling increases during the Trump years.

Under President Barack Obama, the economy was recovering nicely from the recession of 2008, and budget deficits were coming back down. Republicans used the debt ceiling to force major cuts in federal spending, ending the recovery and causing deficits to go up again. (If the economy slows, deficits go up automatically due to drops in tax revenue and increased spending on unemployment and such.)

Let us hope that Joe Biden will prove tougher than Obama and refuse to let Republicans blackmail us into spending cuts that will wreck the economy that is doing very well at the moment.

Arkansas has four representatives in the House. They are all going along quietly with the debt-ceiling threats, along with other unpleasant moves by Republican leadership. It sure would be nice if we could replace them in the next election with Democrats who actually would work in the national interest, but I will not hold my breath.

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock

Shouldn't be so easy

It is hard to fathom that books can be so easily banned and guns so easily obtained!

Something is very wrong here.

ANNCHA BRIGGS

Little Rock

Use the popular vote

The shortcomings of the current system of electing the president stem from state "winner-take-all" laws that award all of a state's electoral votes to the candidate receiving the most popular votes in each state. Because of these state winner-take-all laws, presidential candidates ignore voters in states where they are safely ahead or hopelessly behind. The general-election campaign for president ends up in only a dozen or fewer states. State winner-take-all laws have enabled five of our 46 presidents to come into office without winning the most popular votes nationwide.

The National Popular Vote bill would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The bill would make every person's vote equal throughout the U.S. It would ensure that every vote, in every state, will matter in every presidential election.

NATE DAVIS

Ward

Will damage school

It is hard to believe that the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees is considering affiliation with the University of Phoenix. Such a move would seriously damage the academic rating of the U of A as well as the university's public image. Whatever the value that some see in this, the reputation of the University of Phoenix is forever tarnished, and this would carry over to the U of A. The fraudulent practices of this so-called university have been well-documented.

This is a news article that should convince the U of A Board to not make this affiliation. Arizona Republic, Dec. 13, 2019: "The University of Phoenix has agreed to a $191 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over claims that students were harmed by deceptive advertising, the commission announced Tuesday. The University of Phoenix and its parent company, Apollo Education Group, faced FTC charges that claimed the school had 'used deceptive advertisements that falsely touted their relationships and job opportunities with companies such as AT&T, Yahoo!, Microsoft, Twitter, and The American Red Cross,' the FTC said in a press release. The settlement money includes $50 million in cash and $141 million to cancel debt for students who were harmed by the deceptive ads, the FTC said."

In Thursday's Democrat-Gazette news article, U of A Board Chairman Morril Harriman said he had a "gut feeling, but something just doesn't seem right about this project to me." So I ask Chairman Harriman and the board members to read this news article and consider the terrible reputation of this for-profit company before becoming a partner with them.

JIM LANCASTER

Sheridan

Is Faubus still here?

Gov. Sarah Sanders has said, "My administration will not tolerate this kind of CRT and indoctrination in our public schools. ... It's incredibly important that we do things to protect the students in our state. ... We have to make sure that we are not indoctrinating our kids and that these policies and these ideas never see the light of day."

Former Gov. Orval Faubus, talking about the integration of Little Rock's Central High School, said, "Those who would integrate our schools at any price are still among us. They have seized upon the present situation to promote and foment concern and discontent, because of the temporary closing of the schools. They have spread wild rumors and attempted to organize demonstrations."

Recalling his statement, it is reasonable to believe that, like Governor Sanders, Governor Faubus would object to CRT in our schools.

Other than generally opposing any discussion of CRT in our schools, Governor Sanders has specified only "indoctrination" as her objection. "Indoctrination" is a poor, one-sided teaching method, not a content statement. Although there is no real agreement, the content of CRT deals with defining and understanding the inequality and inequity that has resulted from society's social and economic actions. CRT has focused on the impact on certain minority groups of people. If those discussions occur in our schools, it is possible that our younger generations would be enlightened as to the life circumstances minorities have historically faced.

Since the 1950s, we have learned that Governor Faubus took his position on race for political reasons. Politics and racism are not a stranger to one another. Is Governor Faubus still among us?

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville