LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Little Rock Farmers’ Market season starts May 6 | More visitors bureau promotions

Farmers Market gears up for start

May 6 will be the first day for the Little Rock Farmers Market during its 2023 season, which runs Saturdays through Sept. 2 at the River Market pavilions, according to a recent news release from the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Hours will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The nearby Ottenheimer Market Hall will be open on Saturdays during the season from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the release said.

4 people promoted at visitors bureau

More promotions at the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau have elevated four people to new positions, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The employees and their new roles are Diana Long (director of event operations), Lisa Spence (director of tax), Christopher Parker (event manager) and Bettye Dyer (assistant parking director), the news release said.

The visitors bureau's President and Chief Executive Officer Gina Gemberling said in a statement, "Each of these individuals demonstrates exceptional dedication and talent, and we are confident that they will continue to excel in their new roles."

Red Cross receives $50,000 donation

Entergy Arkansas has donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross to support tornado relief efforts in Arkansas, according to a recent news release from the utility company.

The company also has pledged to match up to $50,000 in employee donations to the relief group following the March 31 tornado that struck the Little Rock metro area.

In a statement included with the release, Entergy Arkansas President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Landreaux said, "In times of natural disasters, restoring power is just the beginning of our commitment to the community. Food, water, shelter and supplies are crucial to the restoration process, and we'll continue to support our communities as they rebuild."

Two join panel for water reclamation

Daryl Brown and Prentice O'Guinn III have joined the seven-member Little Rock Water Reclamation Commission, which oversees the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority.

At a meeting Wednesday, commissioners voted to accept Jonathan Semans as vice chair and Chris Marsh as secretary. Schawnee Hightower will remain the chair.

Terms on the commission are for five years.