LIVE! A Music Calendar: Paul Thorn plays in Fayetteville, Home Sweet Home Festival brings music to Bentonville homes





MONICA HOOPER

NWA Democrat-Gazette

Let's hope Paul Thorn isn't in town to "whup" anybody.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 28 for the West Street Live lineup at Walton Arts Center. Tickets are $33-$53 and available now at waltonartscenter.org.

Called a "natural-born Southern storyteller" by NPR, Thorn was born in Tupelo, Miss., and raised among the same spirits (and some of the actual people) who nurtured young Elvis Presley generations before. Thorn worked for years in a furniture factory, battled four-time world champion boxer Roberto Duran on national television and performed on stages with Bonnie Raitt, Mark Knopfler, Sting and John Prine, among many others.

His latest release, "Never Too Late To Call," was recorded at Sam Phillips Studio in Memphis and produced and engineered by Matt Ross-Spang. Thorn last performed at Walton Arts Center in 2020.

Home Sweet Home

"Many artists will tell you they would rather play in front of 50 people who care and are listening to their songs than 500 who don't. House shows are where community is best built as artists, hosts, neighbors and strangers share the experience of music and stories together," says Jerad Sears of City Sessions, the organization behind Home Sweet Home Festival in Bentonville.

For Home Sweet Home Festival, locals open their homes and back yards up for concerts in an intimate setting. This is the fourth year for the festival that showcases both national talent as well as hometown music.

"This has been an awesome experience for all of our out-of-town artists. They always walk away loving Bentonville and the people," Sears says. "Year one we had 150 attendees and eight homes. This year we are planning on 500 attendees and 14 homes."

This years lineup includes David Ramirez, Joshua James, Ira Wolf, Stephen Day, Smokey & the Mirror, Wilfred, National Park Radio, My Politic, Matt the Electrician, McKenzie Lockhart along with Sons of Otis Malone, Auralai, Nature & Madness, Kalyn Fay, Josh Noren, Jamie Lou Connolly, Will Gunselman, Common Roots, Mia Gjeldum, Ashtyn Barbaree, Dandelion Heart, Church Street, DJ Raquel, Little Yei, Pura Coco, BAANG, Jon Dooly, Matthew Campbell, Eddie Canyon, Josh Noren, Melody Pond, Cameron Johnson and a special family set featuring Candy Lee and Joshua James.

The festival is April 28-29 at nine locations including homes and back yards in Bentonville. Tickets start at $60 for a single evening, other pricing for both nights and VIP. Learn more at citysessions.org/homesweethome.

BENTONVILLE

"Far From Finished," a screening and musical performance by Big Piph starts at 7 p.m. May 4 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way. Tickets and more information at acs.eventive.org/schedule.

Bentonville History Museum dinner and fundraiser with music from Rodney Redman starts at 6 p.m. April 27; Home Sweet Home festival with Ira Wolf and David Ramirez starts 9:30 p.m. April 28, then Smokey & the Mirror and Joshua James perform at 9:30 p.m. April 29 (see citysessions.org for more information) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

The Roots perform at 8 p.m. April 29; FreshGrass with Caamp, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, the Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Miko Marks, Hawktail, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Alsarah & the Nubatones and Mesafa will be May 19-20 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Shandies play at 7 p.m. April 28, and Patti Steel, Rob Butler and Pat Ryan Key perform April 29; The Mountain Gypsies perform at 7 p.m. May 5 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

Bill Passalacqua plays at 5 p.m. April 28, and Circle of Thirds plays at 6 p.m. May 14 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

Sad Daddy performs at 6 p.m. April 30; The Infamous Fuzzy Goldwater plays at 9:30 p.m. May 13 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.

Melissa Etheridge plays at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. Tickets at tickets.thundertix.com.

Eureka Springs Blues Party will be June 1-4 with Funk Factory, Honey Island Swamp Band and King Cabbage Brass Band, Los Roscoes, Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band, Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, Brick Fields Duo, Brody Buster and headliners Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball at The Auditorium and The Basin Park Hotel. Tickets and more information at reserveeureka.com/attractions/bluesparty.

Smokey & the Mirror work on music at at Haxton Roads Studio in Bentonville in this 2018 file photo. The duo of Bryan and Bernice Hembree are looking forward to getting back on stage and sharing their music. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo/ Charlie Kaijo)





