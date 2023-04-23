LIVE! A Music Calendar: Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart and Richie McDonald headline Best Night Ever April 28

Patti Kimbrough says she's watched "Best Night Ever" become a can't-miss event in her years at the Good Samaritan Clinic. The 20th annual charity event has included performances by Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee and The Bellamy Brothers. This year's event will feature The Frontmen -- Tim Rushlow of Little Texas, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart and Richie McDonald of Lonestar -- starting at 7 p.m. April 28 at the Kay Rodgers Park Expo Center, 4400 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/goodsamaritanfs.

Kimbrough says the night will be a "full-blown honky tonk with a mechanical bull, auctions, games and more in addition to the music. Attire is "boots and bling," and individual tickets start at $100 for the fundraiser.

"We're a nonprofit charitable clinic that is actually celebrating our 20th year in existence in the River Valley," Kimbrough, executive director of the clinic, says. "We see a little over 5,000 people a year. And it's incredible. I always say I see little miracles happen here every single day." Learn more about Good Samaritan Clinic at goodsamaritanfs.com.

ELSEWHERE

Circle of Thirds performs at 7 p.m. April 27 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Kidd G performs at 8 p.m. May 4; Logan Mize plays at 8 p.m. May 5; TechN9ne plays at 8 p.m. May 6; Josh Wolf performs at 8 p.m. May 12; Mark Wills plays at 8 p.m. May 13; Flatland Calvary performs at 8 p.m. June 8; Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is at 8 p.m. June 22 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Cameron Sacky Band and Aidan Canfield play at 8 p.m. April 28; Treaty Oak Revival performs at 7 p.m. May 4; American Aquarium and Emily Nenni play at 6 p.m. May 14; Young Buck performs at 8 p.m. May 19; Paul Cauthen plays at 8:30 p.m. June 10; Uncle Lucius and Nolan Taylor happens at 8 p.m. June 24 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Dusty Slay will perform at 7 p.m. May 5 at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd., Roland, Okla.

