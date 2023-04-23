Local car dealerships contemplate electric future as industry changes

With federal government backing and increasing consumer interest, electric vehicles are slowly taking up more of the national market.

That said, their nationwide share is still quite small, and smaller still in Arkansas, where concerns about their range predominate among customers.

Brett Russell, who manages North Little Rock's Russell Chevrolet (which his family has owned for three generations), said less than 1% of the vehicles his dealership sells are electric. He said he thinks Arkansas will be a lagging state in terms of EV adoption because of its poor charging network. But the Biden administration, backed by $5 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year, aims to install 500,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030.

The administration wants electric vehicles to have half of the national market share by 2030. California, with its worst-in-the-country air quality, has mandated that all cars sold in the state must be zero-emissions by 2035.

Russell is confident that local interest will increase, as will electric vehicle market share.

"It might take a generation or two for us to get down the road before EV is completely prevalent, and the only time you'll see an internal-combustion engine is seeing an old Corvette that has the original gas motor at auction," he said.

Auto sellers in Central Arkansas are dealing with the sluggish market for electric vehicles.

Landers Toyota general manager Chris Chase said the Little Rock dealership recently got a bZ4X, a plug-in electric sport utility vehicle, and Toyota's only all-electric model.

"It sat right at the front door from the day we got it to the day it sold, and there just wasn't a lot of interest in it," he said. "I'm the largest Toyota dealer in the state, and we've gotten one EV model this year. And that one was the first we've ever gotten. And it took six weeks to sell it."

Interest in the dealership's selection of hybrid vehicles is strong, he said. While electric vehicle sales are in the low single digits, hybrid vehicles make up more than a quarter of the inventory, significantly higher than the nationwide market share. The Prius was the first mass-produced hybrid; Toyota keeps putting out more and more hybrid versions of existing models. Some models are no longer available with gas engines.

And the Prius was just redesigned. RAV4 hybrids sell like hotcakes; Landers Toyota can't keep them in supply. Half-ton Tundra pickups are now available in a hybrid model, and Chase was quick to note that their electric power provides a lot more torque immediately than an internal combustion engine does. Toyota no longer sells V8 engines, moving to V6s with turbo or hybrid turbo V6s.

"There's over 180 pound-feet of torque more in the current hybrid powertrain than there was in the old V8 powertrain," said inventory manager Josh Land. The new V6s are also significantly more fuel-efficient than V8 engines.

And, as Land noted, plug-in hybrids have the capacity to travel 50 to 75 miles on their electric component alone, more than enough to get a lot of commuters to work and back. He said plug-in hybrid models are the hardest for the dealership to get and the quickest to sell out of its entire inventory. But Chase noted that it's not typically Arkansans but residents of states with better electric infrastructure who are seeking to buy the new plug-in hybrids that manage to stay in his lot overnight.

Chevrolet's situation is different. The federal government has mandated that only 10 electric vehicle models are eligible for the $7,500 rebate. Four of the models are Chevrolets: the Bolt hatchback, the Blazer and forthcoming Equinox SUVs and the newly in-production Silverado pickup, with a projected 400-mile range and best-case two-hour charging time from empty -- first available as a work truck for fleet companies and later with more bells and whistles.

Russell said they all have tremendous instantaneous torque. "It will throw you into the back of the seat," he said. "Even that Bolt right there will do it."

Russell said the first electric vehicle customers were those who want to have the newest technology, followed by those who want to save money on gas and only use their cars to commute to work. He said age is correlated with interest, noting that some older consumers resisted air conditioning or automatic transmissions decades ago. He thinks businesses will hold out, given the capital investment electric vehicles require, as will farmers.

But he thinks electrics will make up a higher percentage of his future sales.

"It's coming. We have to get used to it," he said. "How much drive here in Arkansas? I don't know. That's still the unknown question."

DRIVER PREFERENCES

Auto club AAA released a consumer survey last July that found a quarter of Americans are likely to buy an electric vehicle when buying their next car; they named saving money on fuel as their biggest push factor. But more than half the respondents were hesitant, given higher purchase price, concerns about not enough places to charge or running out of charge while driving, the limitations on long-distance travel and the high cost of repair or replacing a battery. Six in 10 respondents had an accurate understanding of the range of an electric vehicle.

Nick Chabarria, spokesman for AAA Missouri, which provides services to Arkansas members, said the organization has observed a difference in interest between rural and metropolitan customers.

Assisting stranded electric vehicle motorists is different than assisting those with internal combustion engines, but Chabarria said AAA does have some fleet vehicles available to charge electrics. "With the number of EVs on the road being still a relatively small percentage of vehicles being driven on the road, it's not as widespread yet. But that's certainly an area that we're continuing to look at and continuing to look to expand in," he said.

"AAA understands that there is a push now for EVs from the federal government and the automakers as well," Chabarria said. "More-so than preparing for a future without internal combustion, I think the more realistic and near-term situation is going to be that vast mix of internal combustion and electric vehicles on the road. That's what we're continuing to prepare for and what we're continuing to keep up with the technology that's out there. We're not going to turn our backs on internal combustion owners; we want to make sure we're able to service the growing population of EV drivers as well."

There are other unknowns around electric vehicles, like how governments will pay for roadway infrastructure as gas tax revenue declines. (That said, at least 17 states and the District of Columbia offer rebates, tax exemptions or tax credits to incentivize electric vehicle purchases.)

BATTERY DEVELOPMENT

It costs more than $10,000 to replace a damaged battery. Reuters has reported that insurance companies may have to write off an electric vehicle with even minor battery damage, which necessitates higher premiums.

But Alan Mantooth, a University of Arkansas electrical engineering professor, said battery technology is coming down in price, to the degree that he anticipates cost parity with gas vehicles.

In terms of range, Mantooth said that a motorist's average journey is 31 miles and 95% of all trips are shorter than 29 miles. Nonetheless, range is a point of apprehension among many consumers. Most can travel 300 miles between charges -- enough to get from Little Rock to Memphis and back, but one-way trips to Dallas, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Kansas City and St. Louis are all farther than 300 miles.

Mantooth said customers may keep a gas vehicle for longer trips, but he said investments in charging infrastructure will soothe customers' anxiety. Researchers are aiming to have chargers that fully charge batteries in 20 minutes. Mantooth said this is an achievable engineering possibility already being demonstrated in testing.

He also expects batteries to last longer, though he thinks their lifespan is a function of user abuse. A motorist who takes an electric vehicle on several long trips with a lot of fast charging may lower the battery's life expectancy, but those who mostly use theirs for short commutes and charge overnight at home may have a longer-lasting one.

"The public just needs to begin to understand how they typically use their vehicle in everyday life," he said. "Then when they have that exceptional thing -- there are people driving today from Arkansas to the Northeast or Arkansas west, and they're not having any issues."