Local notes: OLLI, blood drives, Mother’s Day at BGO

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

April 24: History and Architecture of Historic Cane Hill. Tour significant places in this historic community with its public programs manager. Cane Hill, 9 a.m. to noon. Members that drive self, $35; ride OLLI van, $59; nonmembers that drive self, $50; ride OLLI van, $74.

April 26: Dog Body Language, Breed Play Styles and Stress Signals. Dog Party USA founder/owner Chaddie Kumpe Platt will give a fun and informative presentation about our furry friends. Drake Airfield, 2 to 3 p.m. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

April 27: Star of the Western Frontier. Tour Fort Smith and relive history that inspired "True Grit," "Lonesome Dove." Visit Miss Laura's, the only bordello on the National Historic Registry, and other notable sites. Fort Smith, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members that drive self, $25; ride OLLI van, $45; nonmembers drive self, $40; ride OLLI van, $60.

April 28 & 29: Inside the Music: Producing an Orchestral Concert. The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas invites you to go behind the scenes and look into what it takes to put on a performance. Drake Field and WAC, 10 to 11:30 a.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

April 28, May 5 & 12: Optimizing Brain Health One Small Step At a Time. Kate Kowalski, MSSW, will review the latest research related to lifestyle practices and brain health. Grand Village, 10 to 11:30 a.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Botanical Garden

Celebrate mom at "Mother's Day in the Garden" from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

Enjoy spring weather and look for new blooms around the garden. Get a pick-me-up from the Trailside Coffee Co. truck. Pick out gifts for mom from local vendors, like jams and jellies from Parmelee Homestead Creations and artwork and stickers from Kandra Creates. Create your own gift at various craft stations, where guests can make "mini bouquets" and Mother's Day cards. Join one of the garden tours taking place all day, learn what plants draw in native butterflies at the Butterfly House, and so much more!

All moms will receive a free succulent grown in the BGO greenhouse while supplies last. Admission is free for BGO members and BGO members' mothers/mother-figures. For nonmembers, admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and younger. Register in advance.

Information: bgozarks.org.

Red Cross

April is National Minority Health Month -- a time to raise awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racially and ethnically diverse populations. It's also a time to encourage action through access to care by inspiring people to give blood.

The American Red Cross is reminding blood donors it's vital to make and keep donation appointments this month to ensure shelves are fully stocked with blood products all season long. With blood transfusions remaining one of the most critical treatments for patients − like those facing pregnancy and childbirth complications, and those with chronic illnesses like sickle cell disease − donors can connect patients to lifesaving care.

Through April 30, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, Calif., courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide. Details are available at rcblood.org/cool.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, April 20-30:

Gravette: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24, First Baptist Church, Gravette, 305 Main St. S.W.

Eureka Springs: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 28, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway

Farmington: Noon-5 p.m. April 25, First United Methodist Church, Farmington, 355 Southwinds Drive

Fayetteville: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 24, Willard J. Walker Hall, 191 N. Harmon Ave.; 1:30-5:30 p.m. April 28, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 Old Missouri Road

Springdale: 12:30-5:30 p.m. April 24, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Springdale, 6738 Lynchs Prairie Court; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 28, Springdale Recreation Center, 1906 Cambridge St.

Information: (800) 733-2767 or redcrossblood.org.