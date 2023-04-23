LR man held after coffee shop holdup

Little Rock police late Thursday arrested a man who they say ran from them after robbing a coffee shop with a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a robbery in progress of the Starbucks at 13820 David O Dodd Road and were told that the suspect, later identified as Carl Wilburn, 52, of Little Rock fled on foot.

Wilburn walked north onto South Bowman Road and then ran from police until he was arrested near 10900 Colonel Glenn Road, where officers found a gun in his jacket pocket.

He faces numerous felony charges -- three counts each of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault and one each of robbery and possession of a firearm by certain persons -- and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and fleeing.

Wilburn was held Saturday night in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.

Gas station dispute ends with 2 stabbed

Little Rock police on Friday evening arrested a man they say stabbed two gas station employees during a fight, according to an arrest report.

Jewell Johnson, 31, of North Little Rock was involved in a fight with employees at the Casey's gas station at 8101 Stagecoach Road in Little Rock around 5 p.m., the report states.

Police say Johnson stabbed two of the employees several times causing serious injuries.

Johnson faces two felony counts of first-degree battery and was held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday night in lieu of $60,000 bond, jail records showed.