Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

George Eggleston, 78, and Janice M. Johnson, 76, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 14.

Henry L. Holmes, 55, and Sheila L. Price, 53, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 19.

Eric Rodriguez, 22, of Poplar Grove, Ill., and Baylie R. Irvin, 21, of Pine Bluff, recorded April 17.

Desiree Diamon Murphy, 21, and Destiny Monee' Horton, 25, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 14.

Brandon Travis Fowler, 33, and Brittany Renee Harness, 33, both of Rison, recorded April 21.

Gerald F. Watson, 52, and Teresa Hudson, 49, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 14.

Russell Joe Ware, 30, and Patricia Laverne Kinley, 24, both of DeWitt, recorded April 14.

Damon Y. Simpier, 34, and Ana M. Mejia, 39, both of White Hall, recorded April 20.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Shawn Jobe v. Daryl Jobe, granted April 10.

David Bowman v. Tammy Bowman, granted April 11.

Jamie Jones v. Michael Craig Sr., granted April 11.

Crystal M. Batson v. Timothy F. Urtz, granted April 14.

Tonie Spears v. Isaac Spears, granted April 20.

Keiara Borders v. Antonio Borders Jr., granted April 19.