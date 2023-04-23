McKenzie Ellis Moriconi Matthew Aden Townsend

McKenzie Ellis Moriconi and Matthew Aden Townsend were united in marriage Saturday, April 15, in Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Officiating were the Very Rev. Amy Deflar Meaux and the Rev. Susan Sims Smith.

Parents of the bride are Cynthia and Dr. George Frazier Jr. of Little Rock and Lisa and Joseph Moriconi of Scott.

She is the granddaughter of Ellis and the late Gus B. Walton Jr. of Little Rock and Hertha and the late Lester Moriconi of North Little Rock.

Ginger and Michael Townsend of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Sara Evelyn Place and the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Aden Townsend, all of Pine Bluff.

The altar held an arrangement of blooming branches, hydrangeas, roses and peonies. Aisles were flanked by two ivory cathedral arrangements with blooming branches and wedding flowers. Music was by the Conway Symphony Quartet.

The bride, given in marriage by her parents, wore a custom couture gown of layered tulle and organza embellished with hand-stitched pearls on the bodice and skirt. The back of the gown featured a satin faced organza bow with long tails. She wore a long veil edged with hand-stitched pearls. She carried an Edwardian clutch of ivory garden roses.

Serving as their sister's maids of honor were Elizabeth Layton Moriconi of Little Rock and Lillian Walton Moriconi of Dallas. Bridesmaids were Margaret Elizabeth Burgess, sister of the bride, and Savannah Brooke Wray and Madison Elizabeth Roberts, all of Fayetteville; Grace English Reddick of Los Angeles; Jamie Mann Wright, Helen Bullard Melhorn, Madison Diane Whatley, Laura Donovan Sokora and Garrett Elizabeth Gentry, all of Little Rock; and Hannah Marie Kassler of Austin, Texas. Honorary bridesmaid was Anna Charley Tanner.

They wore blush satin twill gowns with a flared trumpet skirt and an open shoulder neckline accentuated with pleated cuff sleeves. They carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girls were Mary Helen Gaines, Laila Hafsa Bahbaz and Ivy Belle Townsend, and ring bearers were Holden Alexander Gaines and Hamilton Hussman Gaines.

The father of the groom served as best man. Groomsmen were Christopher McGaughy Townsend of Little Rock and Andrew Semmes Townsend of Hamburg, brothers of the groom; Matthew Scott Terry of Bentonville; John Michael Harris of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Parker Lee Staten of Starkville, Miss.; and Gregory Carter Morse, Brant Cameron Stout, John Michael Towne, Patrick Collins Hickman Jr. and Joshua Borden Cissell, all of Little Rock.

Guests were seated by Dr. Benjamin Cabol Frazier, William Thomas Frazier and Julian Jacobs Burgess all of Fayetteville and brothers of the bride.

A tented wedding reception was held at a private home in Scott. The tent was centered with a suspended floral installation with roses, hydrangeas and peonies. Mirrored tables held oversized floral boxes filled with hydrangeas in pinks and whites with tulips suspended from above. Large orbs of roses, hydrangeas and peonies centered circular tables, and blooming cherry branches filled circular banquettes. Music was by the Georgia Bridgewater Orchestra with the Jordan Kahn Group from Dallas.

The bride graduated from Arkansas State University at Jonesboro and is a fourth-grade teacher at The Anthony School.

The groom attended the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and graduated from the Sam W. Walton College of Business with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He is a sales manager at the Matt Morris State Farm Agency in Little Rock.

The couple will live in Little Rock and plan a wedding trip to the Mediterranean this summer.