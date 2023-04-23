Mocktails and more

Guests at Wolfe Street's Red Carpet gala donned their best black-tie attire to stroll down -- yes -- a red carpet April 13 at the Clinton Presidential Center.

Guests bid on silent auction items, sipped mocktails -- cocktails sans alcohol -- and snapped selfies with celebrity guest Captain Sandy Yawn, star of Bravo's reality TV series "Below Deck Mediterranean."

Later, the event moved into the center's Great Hall where guests enjoyed dinner provided by 42 Bar and Table and celebrated the impact of the Wolfe Street Foundation. Wolfe Street was founded in 1982 to provide meeting space and resources for Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, and Ala-Teen meetings. It was originally located in an old funeral home and chapel on Wolfe Street and moved in 2007 to its current headquarters on Louisiana Street.

Allyson Gattin and Laura Monteverdi were the co-chairwomen of the event. Monteverdi also served as the emcee.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal