The second man on the moon is getting a promotion. Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Buzz Aldrin, who joined Neil Armstrong as the first two men to step foot on the lunar surface during 1969s Apollo 11 mission, will receive an honorary appointment to brigadier general during a ceremony May 5 at Los Angeles Air Force Base, according to the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command. "Always honored to serve our country," Aldrin, 93, posted on Twitter soon after the announcement. He also wrote, "I will bear true faith and allegiance," which is spoken as part of the oath taken by U.S. military officers. Aldrin thanked U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., along with the Air Force and Department of Defense for the honor. The private ceremony will see Space Systems Command commander Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein leading the promotion for Aldrin, the oldest of the surviving four men to walk on the moon. On Apollo 11, Aldrin served as the pilot of the Eagle lunar module, joining Armstrong as the first two of 12 men who landed on the moon during the four-year run of the Apollo program that ended with Apollo 17 in 1972. NASA looks to return humans including the first woman to the moon with the Artemis III mission slated for no earlier than December 2025. Aldrin would be coming up on 96 years old if that schedule holds. On his 93rd birthday, Aldrin married Anca Faur in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. He continues to promote humanity's return to the moon and a future landing on Mars.

For Bridget Fonda, a life away from the Hollywood spotlight can be a life well-lived. The former actor, daughter of actors Peter Fonda and Susan Brewer, and niece to Jane Fonda, spoke last week about her decision to retire from acting. She is best known for her work in "Single White Female," "Jackie Brown" and "The Godfather Part III." Fonda, 59, was asked if she might be interested in "making a move back into Hollywood." "I don't think so, it's too nice being a civilian," she said. Not even a director could persuade her to jump back into acting, she added. Fonda, who married composer Danny Elfman ("The Nightmare Before Christmas") in 2003, last acted in the miniseries "Snow Queen" in 2002, according to IMDb. Her movie work also includes "Finding Graceland" and "A Simple Plan." In 1990, she received her first Golden Globe nomination for "Scandal"; her second came in 2002 for "After Amy." Fonda also earned an Emmy nomination in 1997 for "In the Gloaming."