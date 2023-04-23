North Little Rock notebook

Burns Park to open its youth ball fields

North Little Rock is reopening its youth baseball fields in Burns Park on Monday.

The fields will be accessible by entering Joe K. Poch Drive only, according to the city. People must exit the same way.

Funland Drive, softball fields, the tennis center, soccer fields, high school baseball fields and a section of the Arkansas River Trail will remain closed at this time as the city continues to clean up and remove debris at Burns Park in the aftermath of the March 31 tornado.

Burns Park is one of the largest municipal parks in the nation.

Visitors bureau simplifies name

The North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau is giving itself a nickname -- "North Little Rock Tourism."

The change to simplify its name is for marketing purposes, the tourism agency said in its announcement last week.

"Online search is increasingly more important for travel and tourism," said Stephanie Slagle, marketing director for the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, in a news release. "We want to make it as easy as possible for potential visitors to find us online. Most importantly, we clearly and quickly communicate our purpose: driving tourism to North Little Rock."

UAMS orthopedic, spine clinic opens

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has opened an orthopedic and spine clinic in North Little Rock.

The UAMS Health Orthopaedic & Spine Clinic -- 4261 Stockton Drive, Suite 100, in North Little Rock -- treats musculoskeletal aches and pains. Foot and ankle orthopedics, hand and upper extremity orthopaedics, hip and knee orthopedics, shoulder and elbow orthopedics, sports medicine, spine care and interventional pain management are among the specialties treated at the clinic.

The clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments for new patients are available by calling (501) 526-1046. The clinic's direct number is (501) 526-5451.

Thea scholarship deadline changes

The Thea Foundation in North Little Rock announced it has moved the application date for the 2023-2024 college scholarship competition to Nov. 1, 2023.

The theme for the 2023-2024 competition will be "Individual, and beautiful." All rising seniors will need to submit their applications and work by the deadline.

Thea scholarships are open to all Arkansas high school seniors from public, private and charter schools, home-schooled seniors and those seeking their GED.

The competition categories are Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Creative Writing, Film, Fashion Design and Spoken Word. Spoken Word entries will use either Performing Arts or Creative Writing competitions to compete for scholarships.

More information is available from https://www.theafoundation.org/scholarships or (501) 379-9512.