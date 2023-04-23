BASEBALL

Surgery for Rays' pitcher

Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs will have season-ending Tommy John surgery on Monday. Rays Manager Kevin Cash made the announcement before Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Springs was moved from the 15- to the 60-day injured list. Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister, who specializes in the elbow ligament replacement procedure, will operate. The 30-year-old Springs went 2-0 with an 0.56 ERA during the Rays' 13-0 start. The lefty departed after throwing two pitches in the fourth inning on April 13 against Boston. He threw a 79.8 mph changeup and a 83.5 mph slider to Justin Turner, then looked at his hand and elbow. His injury was initially diagnosed as ulnar nerve inflammation. Springs went 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA in 33 games, including 25 starts, last season, his first in the Rays' rotation. He signed a $31 million, four-year contract in January.

Shelton receives extension

Manager Derek Shelton's contract was extended by the Pittsburgh Pirates after the team's 14-7 start its best since 1992. Shelton's contract was set to expire after this season. The Pirates announced the new deal Saturday but did not specify a length. "It shows what we're doing and how we're doing it is working," Shelton said. Shelton entered the season with a 142-242 record over three years.

White Sox sign Piscotty

The Chicago White Sox have signed veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty to a minor league contract. The signing was announced before the White Sox's game at the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Piscotty, 32, has spent parts of eight seasons in the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals (2015-17) and Oakland Athletics (2018-22). He was signed by the San Francisco Giants in February but was released on March 29. Piscotty has a .255 batting average and .324 on-base-percentage, with 93 home runs and 354 RBI in 726 career MLB games. In 42 games with Oakland last year, Piscotty hit .190 with 5 home runs and 14 RBI.

GOLF

Cejka grabs Champions lead

Alex Cejka followed an opening round score of 66 with a 7-under 64 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead at the Champions Tour's Invited Celebrity Classic in Irving, Texas. Cejka holds a one-shot lead over Mark Hensby at the Las Colinas Country Club. Charlie Wi matched Cejka's 64 and sits alone in third place with a 9-under 133. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is tied for 12th place. Duke shot a 2-under 69 on Saturday and is at 5-under for the tournament. Glen Day (Little Rock) fired his second consecutive round of 72 and is at 2-over overall.

TENNIS

Aljcaraz to face Tsitsipas

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz eased into the final of the Barcelona Open after seeing off Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday. The second-ranked Alcaraz will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in today's final after the Greek advanced by beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 on the outdoor clay court. Alcaraz sealed his victory when he blasted a return under Evans' racket as he made an approach. Alcaraz, the U.S. Open champion, will be seeking his ninth career title and third of the year after triumphing in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells. If he beats Tsitsipas, his title in Barcelona will be his first that he has successfully defended. The 19-year-old Spaniard is 3-0 against Tsitsipas including a three-set victory in the Barcelona quarterfinals last year. Alcaraz described last year's game here against Tsitsipas as "spicy."

Rublev in finals again

Second-seeded Andrey Rublev reached his second final in two weeks at the Srpska (Bosnia) Open on Saturday. Rublev took out Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-2, 6-4 and has yet to drop a set this week. He won Monte Carlo last weekend for his 13th career title. In today's final, Rublev faces Dusan Lajovic, who followed his upset of top-ranked Novak Djokovic on Friday by progressing to his third career final. Lajovic defeated another seeded Serbian countryman, No. 4 Miomir Kecmanovic, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in their first meeting. Lajovic won his only previous tour-level matchup with Rublev, en route to his only career title in 2019 at Umag, Croatia.

Rematch for Van de Zandschulp

Botic Van de Zandschulp has another chance against defending champion Holger Rune in the final of the BMW Open in Munich after both players won their semifinals on Saturday. The 19-year-old Rune saved all eight break points he faced to beat Australia's Christopher O'Connell 6-3, 6-2. The Danish star has never lost a set at the Munich event. Van de Zandschulp defeated the second-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (2) in their semifinal. Fritz was attempting to reach his first tour-level final on clay but Van de Zandschulp saved four of the five break points he faced.

Swiatek moves into finals

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will again play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Porsche Grand Prix after they came through their semifinals on Saturday. Swiatek had an easier path to the final than she expected when Ons Jabeur retired with a left calf injury. Swiatek was leading 3-0. Sabalenka eased into the final for the third consecutive year with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova. The Belarusian player lost the decider to Ashleigh Barty in 2021, then to Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 last year. The Pole has won four of their six meetings overall.

BOXING

Davis wins with body shot

Gervonta Davis' left uppercut to Ryan Garcia didn't seem to do much damage initially. Garcia remained on his feet before backing up a few steps. Then he went to his right knee, and suddenly one of boxing's most-anticipated matches in recent history was over, the lightweight bout ending at 1:44 of the seventh round Saturday night. "I didn't think that body shot would end it, but I saw his facial expression and that's what made me take it to him," Davis said. "It was a good shot, for sure. I thought he was going to get up, but I like to play mind games, so when he was looking at me, I was looking at him trying to tell him, 'Get up!' He just shook his head, 'No.' " Davis improved to 29-0, with all but two of his victories by knockout. It was the first defeat for Garcia, who won 19 of his first 23 fights by KO. Davis also sent Garcia to the mat with a roundhouse left in the second round, and spent most of the rest of the fight working the body. The strategy worked for Davis, a 28-year-old from Baltimore who put himself in position to succeed Canelo Alvarez as the face of the sport. Garcia, a 24-year-old who lives in Los Angeles, did manage to land two sharp rights to Davis' face in the sixth round. But then Tank Davis came back in the seventh with a left that put Garcia on the mat for the second time and prompted referee Thomas Taylor to call the bout.