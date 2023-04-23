OPINION | MUSIC REVIEW: Country's Kenny Chesney rocks in latest Arkansas show

The only thing that connects Kenny Chesney to country music is his old straw hat.

Other than that, you can call Chesney a rock star. Indeed, he prowls the stage and pours it on like a Southern Springsteen, minus the guitar wizardry of The Boss. But Chesney's Simmons Bank Arena show in North Little Rock on Saturday night featured a pair of hot guitar slingers who backed him up: Nashville, Tenn., veteran Kenny Greenberg and Jonesboro-born Jon Conley (who was featured on the front of this paper’s April 16 “High Profile” section).

Chesney must enjoy visiting central Arkansas, as his latest show was his eighth this century. He has previously played the arena in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2011, according to arena Marketing Director Jana DeGeorge. She also supplied the attendance total this year: 12,849 devoted fans who sang along and seldom remained seated for long.

The stage had an unusual design, with a T-shaped runway extending out that had fans packed into small areas between the stage and the left and right sides of the “T.” The musicians came and went, as camera-wielding people tracked them, sending the images to elevated screens.

For two hours, fans were treated to 27 songs on what Chesney calls his “I Go Back” tour, which was enhanced by perfect sound, excellent lighting and screen imagery, and the talents of a band consisting of six men and one woman (bass player Harmoni Kelley). The musicians all seemed to be enjoying themselves and were even shown on screen in old photos as children, plus a crew member was saluted on his birthday with a cake and a giant goblet of tequila.

Speaking of tequila, one of the highlights was Chesney’s duet with his opening act, Kelsea Ballerini on “You and Tequila.” The duo also shined on “Wild Child” and Ballerini’s “Half of My Hometown,” as Chesney noted that they had grown up near one another in Knoxville, Tenn.

Chesney and band also shined on his songs “Summetime,” “Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven,” “The Good Stuff,” “When the Sun Goes Down,” “We Do,” “Somewhere with You, “Get Along” and “American Kids.” His song, “Big Star,” even sounded like it could have been a U2 classic.

Opening act Ballerini, also backed by a seven-member band, cavorted on stage as she serenaded her own devoted fans, who were especially excited to hear her songs “Love Is a Cowboy,” “Hole in the Bottle,” “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” “If You Go Down, I’m Goin’ Down Too,” “Love Me Like You Mean It” “Penthouse” and “Miss Me More.”