Rain stops Smith-Bell matchup from happening at McDonald’s Relays





FORT SMITH -- Thunderstorms not only postponed for a day the McDonald's Relays, it completely wiped out the expected showdown between two of the state's fastest athletes.

The McDonald's Relays did run on Friday but with a smaller field. Several out-of-town schools couldn't run on Friday, and Bentonville West held an impromptu meet on Thursday for some of the schools in Northwest Arkansas that were originally going to run at the McDonald's Relays.

That meant that Nick Bell of West and DaMari Smith of Northside did not go head-to-head in the 100-meter dash on Friday.

Smith won the 100-meter dash on Friday, running 11 seconds flat ahead of C.J. Brown of Bentonville, teammate Cam Massey of Northside and Carson Tucker of Bentonville.

"I felt like I could have done better," Smith said. "We came in first and third, so that was good."

Smith is the defending 200-meter dash state champion.

Carson Tucker won the 100-meter dash at the Class 6A state meet last year just ahead of Isaiah Sategna of Fayetteville and Smith.

Smith ran a 10.51 100-meter dash at the Fayetteville Bulldogs Relays two weeks ago. He'll run the 200-meter dash and run with 4x100 relay team along with T'kavion King, Cam Massey and Jayden Duggar. They didn't run on Friday with Duggar playing with the Grizzlies' baseball team on Friday.

Alma's 4x100 relay teams finished second on Friday behind Bentonville.

"It wasn't bad, but we could have definitely done better," Dillon Flanagan said. "I think we always can."

Flanagan ran the second leg for the Airedales on Friday with Demetrius Parish, Braxton Kilgore and Byron Standridge. Flanagan and Kilgore are seniors on the relay team.

"I'm just trying to keep them in check and keep their heads up and not get down when we do something wrong," Flanagan said. "We just try to keep them ready to go."

Alma finished ahead of Greenwood and Rogers on Friday.

"It definitely prepares us," Flanagan said. "We get to see what that competition is like and see what we have to do to compete in our conference."

The 5A-West conference track meet will be held Thursday at Van Buren.

"I know we go conference and compete," Flanagan said. "At state, we just have to work our hardest to compete with those guys."

The Southside Lady Maverick 4x100 relay team also finished second behind Bentonville.

Sisters Molly and Maggy Grandstaff, Jaklyn Evans and Claudia Simen, who runs the anchor, comprised Friday's relay team and the one that will compete in the 6A-West conference meet at Rogers next week and the state meet in Fort Smith.

"We're pretty confident," Simen said.

Noah Embrey of Greenwood continued his dominating track season by winning the boys 3200-meter run with a time of 9:22.

Massey won the boys long jump with King finishing second followed by Van Buren's Tobey Sayaxomphou.

Anderson Cooper of Southside won the boys shot put.

Parish won the boys triple jump just ahead of Sayaxomphou.

Bentonville won the boys team title on Friday with 223½ points ahead of Rogers.

Bentonville also finished ahead of Rogers for the girls crown with 319 points.

Northside, Southside seek tourney berth

Northside and Southside continue to battle it out for the sixth and final berth in the Class 6A state tournament in baseball.

Northside dropped 8-7 and 4-3 decisions to Bentonville this week while Southside lost to Rogers, 8-0 and 10-0.

"We're right there," Northside coach Will Hankins said. "We're not in panic mode. We're tied for the last spot with Southside. We've got two more series coming. In this conference, anybody can beat anybody. We just have to go out and play. We're fine. We just have to keep our head down and play ball."

Northside is scheduled to host Springdale on Monday and travel to Springdale on Tuesday for the home-and-away conference series.

Southside hosts Fayetteville on Monday and then goes to Fayetteville on Tuesday.

In softball, Southside and Northside are also battling for the sixth and final state tournament berth with five games remaining.

Northside (6-16, 4-7) hosts Fayetteville on Monday, and hosts Rogers Heritage on Tuesday before travelling to Bentonville on Friday.

Southside (8-15, 3-8) is set to travel to Rogers on Tuesday, host Bentonville on Thursday and Rogers on Friday.

Van Buren surging near season's end

The Van Buren Pointers are surging at the right time.

They've won six games in a row overall and two 5A-West conference doubleheaders in a row.

"We've been playing well," Van Buren coach Luke Weatherford said. "We got off to a slow start, but we were young this year. We got some guys out of basketball late and the last couple of years we've had baseball-only guys and we've been older and gotten off to really good starts."

Van Buren started the conference with consecutive doubleheader losses to Greenbrier and Greenwood, both of which are currently 10-0 and tied for the 5A-West lead.

"It was a really tough stretch," Weatherford said. "The way the schedule lined up, we played the top two teams early. I told them to be patient and keep working, and that's what they've done."

The Pointers the split at Mountain Home, winning the first game, 7-2, and dropping the second 9-2.

With the 1-5 conference start, Van Buren had little margin of error and finishes at home with Siloam Springs and at Russellville.

"There's a lot of work still," Weatherford said. "We've got a big series with Siloam this week, and finish with Russellville. We've got big games ahead, but we're really proud of the guys hanging with it. We're getting throughout the year."

They've also tweaked the rotation some with staff ace Presley Nichols still pitching the opener and freshman Weston Wilcox moving into the No. 2 role and starting the nightcap.

"Weston came out of basketball, and he's settled in that No. 2 role," Weatherford said. "That's a lot to ask of a freshman, but he's been really good. Stabilizing that has given us a chance to win those doubleheaders."

Van Buren went to Northside on Friday for a nonconference game and won, 11-1.

Presley Nichols slugged his second homer in three games, and Peyton Pschier hit a grand slam as part of a 6-run sixth inning that ended the game early via the run rule in the fifth inning.

Uriah Henson and Dylan Dudley combined to allow just two hits on Friday.

"It was really good to see Uriah and Dylan throw really well," Weatherford said. "In those midweek games, you're down to the third, fourth, fifth pitchers and sometimes it turns into a scorefest. We needed that because we need to know we have those guys that can come in. That was big."

With another threat of storms on Tuesday, Van Buren (10-8, 5-5) is already working on probably moving its conference doubleheader against Siloam Spring at home to Monday from Tuesday.

Greenwood (16-5, 10-0) also earned an impressive nonconference win on Friday, going to Bentonville and winning, 3-1.

Greenwood travels to Alma (7-15, 4-6) on Tuesday, weather permitting.

In softball, Van Buren (21-2, 10-0) can wrap up the conference title and the top seed from the 5A-West in the state tournament with two wins at home against Siloam Springs on Tuesday.

Greenwood (14-8, 7-3) moved into second place in the conference with a doubleheader sweep of Mountain Home on Tuesday coupled with Harrison's doubleheader loss to Van Buren.

Greenwood is scheduled to play Alma (5-16, 2-8) on Tuesday.

DaMari Smith (center) of Fort Smith Northside wins the boys 100-meter dash, Friday, April 21, 2023, at the 2023 Fort Smith McDonalds Relays at Jim Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



More News None

DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS

District tournaments will be held this week.

The 4A-4 will be held at Clarksville.

The 3A-4 will be held at Cossatot River.

The 2A-4 will be held at Mansfield.

The 1A-1-West is scheduled for Scranton.

TRACK AND FIELD

District track meets will be held next week.

Waldron will host the 3A-4 district track meet Monday.

Mansfield will host the 2A-4 district track meet Tuesday.

Clarksville will host the 4A-4 district track meet Wednesday.

Van Buren will host the 5A-West district track meet Thursday.



