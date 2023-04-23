Reciting’s exciting for state teen

POETRY OUT LOUD When high school senior Drew Pirtle was growing up in Blytheville, she was so introverted that she barely spoke to anyone but her parents.

It's safe to say that she's shaken off her shyness.

On May 9, the 18-year-old will recite three poems in front of an audience in Washington, D.C., at the Poetry Out Loud National Semifinals. Pirtle, a student at Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts in Hot Springs, advanced after winning the Poetry Out Loud event at her school and then clinching the state championship on March 11 at the King Opera House in Van Buren.

The competition is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation and is presented by the Arkansas Arts Council.

Poetry was a way for Pirtle to come out of her shell when she was younger, she says.

"My parents said I needed to try poetry and speaking out more, and it's helped me express myself in ways that I thought I couldn't."

The poems she plans to recite in Washington are the same ones she presented in the Arkansas contests -- "You, If No One Else" by Tino Villanueva, translated by James Hoggard; Anne Bradstreet's "Before the Birth of One of Her Children" and "Always Something More Beautiful" by Stephen Dunn.

James Katowich teaches at the school for mathematics, sciences and the arts and first brought the competition to the campus last year.

"It's uniqe in that it asks students to memorize poems, and that's something that's gone away in education," he says. "It's valuable because memorizing things affects your brain and it orders the way you hold thoughts. Also, students read and re-read the poems and begin to see the way well-written poems have layers of meaning."

Committing verse to memory isn't exactly new for Pirtle.

"Luckily, I've been memorizing poems since I was 8, so it's easier for me."

Pirtle, who plans to study political science at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will compete at noon on May 9. A one-time-only webcast will carry the event at arts.gov/Poetry-Out-Loud.

Prizes include $20,000 for the national champion, $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third.

AUBURN'S LATEST PLAY "Summer, 1976," the new drama from David Auburn, the Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright and Little Rock Hall High School graduate, will debut Tuesday at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater in New York City. The production stars Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht as two friends in their 50s recalling a pivotal time from their 20s.

Auburn was born in Chicago and his family later moved to Ohio. They relocated to Arkansas when he was a teenager. His 2000 play, "Proof," won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best Play.

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com