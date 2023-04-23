Red Jacket Luncheon benefits City Year youth

Guests arriving at the April 12 Red Jacket Luncheon must have felt like celebrities as they entered the event and were greeted by a throng of cheering children from Cloverdale Middle School.

The luncheon was held at Heifer Village. The luncheon is a major fundraising event for City Year Little Rock. The event was reimagined last year as a lunch in Heifer's open-air pavilion. It had been an evening gala known as the Red Jacket Ball.

City Year was founded in 1988 as a national service program to unite young adults from diverse backgrounds for a year of full-time community service. Since then, City Year has grown from 50 corps members in Boston to more than 3,000 members in 29 U.S cities, South Africa and the United Kingdom, according to its website.

"In the communities we serve, the City Year [red] jacket is a powerful symbol of idealism and the power of young people to make a difference," according to the organization.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal