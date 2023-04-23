Sebastian County puts 1% sales tax renewal on the ballot for Aug. 8 special election





FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County residents will head to the polls this summer to decide whether to continue the county's 1% sales and use tax for another decade.

Sebastian County's Quorum Court unanimously approved calling a special election Aug. 8 on Tuesday. Gerry Ward, justice of the peace for District 11, was absent.

Justices of the peace also outlined how the county's share of the tax revenue will be committed if voters choose to keep it going.

Residents first voted to implement the 1% general sales tax in 1994 and went on to renew it twice for 10-year intervals since then. The most recent occasion was a special election May 14, 2013, according to the ordinance.

County Judge Steve Hotz said the tax will sunset in June 2024. The Aug. 8 election will let the county know if it can depend on the tax as a revenue source in its 2024 budget.

The tax generated more than $33.7 million in 2022, of which Sebastian County received more than $4.8 million, according to Hotz. The remainder was divided among the 11 cities and towns in the county, with allocations based on population.

Hotz said the tax provides a way to have people who live outside the county help support the county's needs.

"An important note is that people need to realize Fort Smith and the county support a lot of people outside the county who come and work, use our services and our roads, but also spend money here at the restaurants and retailers," Hotz said.

Hotz said the county would have to curtail services to some extent if voters don't continue the tax. The decision also would have an "extreme impact" on the county's smaller municipalities -- such as Bonanza, Mansfield and Midland -- due to the tax being a significant income source for them.





A resolution the Quorum Court approved will ensure the county's share of the revenue will be committed the same way it is now should the tax be renewed. The money will be designated as follows:

Operation of the county jail: 54.5%

Operation of the county Juvenile Detention Center: 9%

Funding and support of three Sheriff's Office patrol deputies providing law enforcement services in unincorporated areas of the county: 9%

Capital projects: 11%

Improving county volunteer rural fire departments: 5%

Supporting Sebastian County Emergency Medical Services: 2%

Improving services provided by the senior citizens' centers the county supports: 1%

Improving the programs of the Scott-Sebastian Regional Library, including building expansion as necessary: 0.5%

County employee health care and worker's compensation: 7%

Operation of county parks: 1%

The tax has helped pay for, among other things, Parrot Island Waterpark with Fort Smith, an ambulance facility in Greenwood and new ambulances, according to Hotz.

Lorrie Runion, justice of the peace for District 13, spoke in favor of possibly redistributing how much revenue the rural fire departments receive so more could be dedicated to the county jail.

Runion said the county put fire protection district dues into effect a couple of years ago, so rural fire departments receive more revenue from property owners than before. Runion proposed the Quorum Court study the potential worth of redistributing the departments' tax revenue, suggesting some could go to higher salaries for jail employees.

"My concern is the staffing of our jail," Runion said after the meeting. "We're overcrowded and we have difficulty maintaining staff in this current environment."

The jail has dealt with crowding issues for years.

The Quorum Court authorized converting four rural fire departments -- the Big Creek and Riverdale fire departments in Lavaca and the Milltown-Washburn and Greenwood Rural fire departments in Greenwood -- from nonprofit organizations to fire protection districts in September 2020. The districts then established mandatory levies -- or dues -- that were first included in real estate property tax statements the county issued to district residents in March and April 2021.

Zach Johnson, county assessor, said Thursday the county's nine other rural fire departments still collect dues themselves rather than the county.

Johnny Hobbs, District 1 justice of the peace, disagreed with Runion's proposal. He said the tax is the main source of income for the fire departments to buy equipment, which is expensive.

Shawn Looper, justice of the peace for District 3, said "very little" of the revenue the tax generates goes into the rural areas of Sebastian County compared to Fort Smith, the county's largest city and home of the jail. He suggested the county devote energy to getting the state to pay more to house state inmates at the jail rather than diverting money from the fire departments.

"This is called the county sales tax," Looper said. "It's not. This is the city sales tax and we get a small portion of it."

Hotz estimated the tax generates about $18,000 annually for each fire department. He said Thursday the county gets $40 per day for each state inmate it holds at the jail while the actual cost is about $60.

The Quorum Court ultimately voted to pass the resolution as written.

Sierrah Brown (from right), a cashier, checks out customers Josefina Garcia and Ruben Chavez of Fort Smith, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at The Rustic Cabin furniture store in Fort Smith. At its meeting Tuesday, the Sebastian County Quorum Court approved an ordinance calling a special election Aug. 8 on the question of whether or not to continue the countys 1 percent sales and use tax for another 10 years. Justices of the peace also voted to pass a resolution outlining how the countys share of the revenue from the tax will be committed if voters choose to continue it. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Sierrah Brown (from left), a cashier, checks out customers Christina Springs and Rachel Sharp of Fort Smith, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at The Rustic Cabin furniture store in Fort Smith. At its meeting Tuesday, the Sebastian County Quorum Court approved an ordinance calling a special election Aug. 8 on the question of whether or not to continue the countys 1 percent sales and use tax for another 10 years. Justices of the peace also voted to pass a resolution outlining how the countys share of the revenue from the tax will be committed if voters choose to continue it. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Residential Solid Waste Collection and Disposal

Sebastian Countys Quorum Court also approved a rate increase for residential solid waste collection and disposal in the unincorporated areas of the county Tuesday. Sebastian County has a five-year franchise agreement with Cards River Valley to provide the service. Cards had requested the increase, which will raise the monthly rate for each participating residence from $18.05 to $19.55. The rate doesnt include sales tax.

Source: Sebastian County



