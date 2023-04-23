Sightseeing with Jack Schnedler: Festivals raise fun all over Arkansas





The spring festival spotlight in Arkansas shines on toads, elk and armadillos. Likewise dogwoods, iris and magnolias. Ditto Bowie knives, hot-air balloons and bathtubs on wheels.

Now through late June, before summer's sizzling weather takes hold, is prime time for Natural State festivals. Some of the annual events serve as fundraisers for communities across the state. They're also "fun raisers," serving up good times for visitors as well as locals.

Festival admission is generally free. There may be a fee for parking, as well as charges for food, along with some events and activities.

Following is a buffet of spring fests, garnished with links that can supply more information:

Cabot Strawberry Festival, April 27-29, jacabot.com/strawberry-fest.php. The Junior League of Cabot presents this red-ripe festival in the city's downtown to celebrate the berries grown in surrounding Lonoke County. Supplementing the tasty berries are a carnival and a kids' zone.

Dogwood Festival, Siloam Springs, April 28-30, siloamchamber.com/dogwood-festival. This florally focused event features more than 200 crafts booths. For food, its online site touts "fried green tomatoes, gumbo, bread pudding, smoked chicken dinners, tacos, turkey legs, catfish, alligator-on-a-stick, corn dogs, caramel apples, funnel cakes, kettle corn, homemade root beer and fresh-squeezed lemonade."

World Famous Armadillo Festival, Hamburg, May 3-6, hamburgchamber.com. The armadillo races in the Bradley County seat lack the allure of parimutuel betting. But they do qualify as something completely different. There's a separate competition for jumping frogs. Evening music on May 6 will feature the Marshall Tucker Band.

Mountain View Iris Festival, May 5-6, mountainviewirisfest.com. Tall bearded varieties of iris are the stars of this festival. On May 6, art supplies will be provided for children to paint iris portraits. Live music from carousel organs adds decibels to the weekend, as does a show of Corvettes and hot rods.

Toad Suck Daze, Conway, May 5-7, toadsuck.org. The sight of toads competing for long-jump supremacy is intriguing enough to make this one of Arkansas' best-known festivals. Some amphibian hoppers are coached by boys and girls. The name dates to the 19th century, when locals ridiculed the riverboat crews quaffing their grog in local taverns as "toad sucks."

Balloons Over Russellville, May 5-7, balloonsoverrussellville.com. Along with watching the flight of colorful hot-air balloons, Russellville festivalgoers can go aloft themselves in a balloon or ride in a tethered one. Active thrills are also on offer, including skydiving and powered parachute rides.

Old Timers Day Steam-Punk Festival, Van Buren, May 13-14. vanburenchamber.org/events/details/old-timers-day-steampunk-festival/. As explained online, "steam-punk consists of elements of steam power, gears and wheels -- with a backdrop of Victorian England or America's Wild West. Among performers are "pop-up acts, stilt walkers, fire breathers, sword swallowers and acrobats."

Magnolia Blossom Festival and Championship Steak Cookoff, May 17-20, blossomfestival.org. Two distinct smells vie for visitors' attention in Columbia County's seat. The fragrance of blooming magnolias mingles with the aroma of several thousand ribeye steaks on the grill. Red-meat maestros compete for prize money.

Lum & Abner Festival, Mena, June 2-3, visitmena.com/events/the-lum-abner-festival. Radio's glory days in the 1930s are evoked as Mena celebrates fictional rustic Arkansans Lum & Abner. The duo became celebrities by airing backwoods humor. Events include a quilt show and fishing derbies -- plus maybe a baby-crawling contest.

World Championship Running of the Tubs, Hot Springs, June 3, hotsprings.org/events/world-championship-running-of-the-tubs/. Spa City's Bathhouse Row is the venue for this slapstick event. Four costumed team members race their customized bathtubs on wheels, while their captain sits in the tub to steer.

Buffalo River Elk Festival, Jasper, June 23-24. buffaloriverelkfestival.com. While Arkansas' elk population has faced health challenges in recent years, the handsome herbivores are well worth celebrating. An elk-calling contest is a highlight of the downtown Jasper event, with live music both evenings and fireworks on June 24.

Bill Phillips, 6, tries to get his toad, Hopps, to cross the finish line while competing in the World Championship Toad Races on Thursday at Toad Suck Daze in downtown Conway. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/514toad/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)



On sale at Cabot Strawberry Festival are fresh berries from surrounding Lonoke County. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)





