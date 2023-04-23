State crashes leave 2 dead, 5 injured

Two people were killed and five more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday night and Saturday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Wanda Kinkade, 61, of Glencoe was killed around 11:36 p.m. Friday on U.S. 63 in rural Randolph County when a 2003 Dodge Durango crossed the centerline and struck the 2006 Toyota Scion in which she was a passenger head-on.

The driver of the Scion, John Kinkade, 62, also of Glencoe, and two unnamed minors who were also in the Scion were injured, as was Farrah Dalton, 32, of Highland, the driver of the Durango; and Jackey Dalton, 30, of Hardy, a passenger in that vehicle.

Allen Martinez, 22, of Horatio died around 6:19 a.m. Saturday when the 2005 Pontiac GTO he was driving south on Arkansas 41 in rural Sevier County left the road and struck a tree.

State troopers investigating each of the wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.