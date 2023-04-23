SOFTBALL

Razorbacks sweep Wildcats

No. 11 Arkansas manufactured 22 runs on 28 hits and swept 20th-ranked Kentucky in a Saturday doubleheader at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

Arkansas (34-12, 11-65 SEC) won the first game 8-1 behind a strong performance from senior pitcher Chenise Delce. Rylin Hedgecock's three home runs powered the Razorbacks past the Wildcats for a 14-6 run-rule victory in Game 2.

Delce pitched a complete game in the opener and limited the Wildcats to 1 run on 6 hits with 6 strikeouts. She earned her 17th win of the season.

In the second game, Hedgecock hit home runs in each of her first three plate appearances. She hit a pair of 2-run home runs and a 3-run home run to finish with 7 RBI. Hedgecock extended her season total to 19 home runs, the most in Division I.

The Razorbacks used a nine-run second inning to blow Game 2 open, which began with a three-run home run by freshman shortstop Atalyia Rijo. Every player in Arkansas' lineup had at least one hit.

Freshman center fielder Reagan Johnson hit a combined 7 for 9 in the doubleheader with 2 RBI.

It was Arkansas' first series win at Kentucky since 2008 and extended the Razorbacks' SEC road win streak to 11 series.

-- Ethan Westerman

FOOTBALL

Metcalf commits to Hogs

Class of 2024 defensive back Tevis Metcalf committed to the University of Arkansas on Saturday and is the fourth recruit to do so since Friday.

He recently released his top four schools of Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado and Georgia Tech.

Metcalf, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Birmingham (Ala.) Parker, visited Arkansas on March 28 and for the Red-White scrimmage on April 15.

He was recruited by Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain.

He's the younger brother of Razorback freshman safety TJ Metcalf.

He recorded 4 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and allowed one reception as a junior. An on3.com 3-star prospect, Metcalf is the ninth commitment for the 2024 class and the third prospect from Alabama to pledge to the Hogs.

On3.com rates Arkansas' recruiting class No. 15th nationally.

-- Richard Davenport