Students bring quirky dramedy to NWACC stage April 27-29

instructor (sharing the role are Hannah Phillips and London Thorn); Schultz, a recently divorced carpenter (Edward Mountz); Lauren, a reserved high school junior (Suzy Bounsavy); Theresa, a former actress (Blue Chronister); and Marty's husband James (Professor Marc Turner).

"The cast really plays the games and really goes through the exercises," says Freeman. "But, beware: Acting may be therapeutic, but it's not a substitute for therapy!

"'Circle Mirror Transformation,' in its beautiful simplicity, really speaks about the yearning to connect and slowly stepping out of one's comfort zone," Freeman muses. "And, after the past few years, we definitely realize the importance of being fully present with people. The art of drama is learning how to be a human being, on purpose. That's what these characters are trying to do, whether they realize it or not."

Here's what cast members have to say about the show:

Hannah Phillips, Bentonville: "Marty is much older than me, but we both have that kind of floaty, gentle energy. I hope to continue doing theater when I get out of school, maybe in the form of public theater. Everyone should come see this show because it will be like nothing you've ever seen."

London Thorn, Rogers: "I wanted to be in this show because it feels like a love letter to acting. I love how it centers around the relationships that people can form in a relatively short period of time."

Edward Mountz, Bentonville: "My character's name is Shultz, and he is a divorced man in his 40s. He's like me in the sense that he's very passionate, and he cares a lot about the people he loves. He's not like me in the sense that he has serious boundary issues and can be way too clingy and desperate at times."

Suzy Bounsavy: "Studying at NWACC I've been leaning into prop artistry when I finish college, but acting has been so prevalent in my studies it may become a possibility."

Blue Chronister, Bentonville: "This is my last semester at NWACC, and the last two years I've been working through social anxiety that I have lived with for my whole life. This was like the final boss in a video game, to prove to myself I can do this."

Marc Turner, professor: "It's an interesting approach to telling a story. The students are doing a great job and the director has some cool interpretations. Folks should come see it."