Suns’ stars shine to grab 3-1 series lead

LOS ANGELES -- Phoenix' big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul were all in go-mode.

As a result, the scrappy and shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers are on the verge of going home for the summer.

Durant scored 31 points, Booker added 30 and Paul bounced back big in the fourth quarter of a 112-100 victory over the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers on Saturday to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

"It's definitely good when we all three are aggressive. We all did a solid job," said Durant, acquired in February from the Brooklyn Nets. "We're still growing and still trying to learn each other."

The Clippers, who lost Game 3 by five points, again made a strong run with Leonard watching from the bench. He has missed two consecutive games with a sprained right knee. They're also without Paul George, who hasn't played since March 21 because of the same injury as Leonard.

"This team is going to stick around the whole game," Durant said of the Clippers. "They're never out of a game."

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday in Phoenix.

"We make no excuses around here," Clippers guard Russell Westbrook said. "We just got to make sure we rally around each other, keep competing and leave it on the floor."

Westbrook, who joined the Clippers in February, carried them in the fourth. He had 14 points, including nine in a row when they twice pulled within two points.

Westbrook finished with a game-high 37 points. Norman Powell added 14 points and Terance Mann had 13 off the bench.

But as the fourth wound down, the Clippers ran out of gas.

Paul, who at 37 has had many late-game big moments, had 12 points in the fourth, hitting key jumpers from all over the court each time Los Angeles threatened.

"I was just happy a few of them fell," said Paul, who shot 5 of 18 for 11 points in Game 3.

Paul finished with 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting, 9 assists and no turnovers against his former team. Booker had nine rebounds and seven assists. Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Looking ageless at 34 while playing a game-high 44 minutes, Durant scored 11 points in the third, capped by a three-pointer as the Suns erased an early eight-point deficit. They led 83-78 going into the fourth.

LAKERS 111, GRIZZLIES 101

LOS ANGELES -- Anthony Davis had 31 points and 17 rebounds, LeBron James finished with 25 points after Dillon Brooks was ejected for striking him in the groin, and Los Angeles survived Ja Morant's 24-point fourth quarter to beat Memphis for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Morant scored 45 points in his return from a one-game absence with a sore right hand, even scoring 22 consecutive points during his stunning fourth quarter while Memphis attempted to rally from an early 29-point deficit. Morant also had 13 assists and nine rebounds, but the second-seeded Grizzlies couldn't come all the way back after scoring a franchise-low nine points in the first quarter.

Rui Hachimura scored 16 points in another strong effort off the bench for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who came out impressively in their first home playoff game with a capacity crowd in 10 years. Los Angeles tied an NBA record by taking a 26-point lead into the second quarter, and Memphis couldn't get closer than 13 points until the final two minutes.

Game 4 is Monday night in Los Angeles.

HEAT 122, BUCKS 99

MIAMI -- Jimmy Butler scored 30 points before leaving with back soreness following a hard fall, and eighth-seeded Miami beat top-seeded Milwaukee for a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Duncan Robinson scored 20 points on his 29th birthday for Miami, while Kyle Lowry scored 15 for the Heat.

The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo for a second consecutive game because of a bruised lower back. Khris Middleton scored 23 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 and Grayson Allen scored 14 for Milwaukee.

Game 4 is in Miami on Monday night.

With the win, the Heat are halfway to what would be a stunner -- a No. 8 seed over a No. 1 seed, something that's happened only five times since the NBA went to the 16-team playoff format in 1984.

Those who pulled it off: Denver over Seattle 3-2 in 1994, New York over Miami 3-2 in 1999, Golden State over Dallas 4-2 in 2007, Memphis over San Antonio 4-2 in 2011 and Philadelphia over Chicago 4-2 in 2012.

Butler got hurt midway through the third quarter after trying a shot near the rim and landing on his back. He stayed in the game briefly, departed for a short stint in the locker room and returned with a large wrap on his back -- with the Heat saying he would return.

He didn't, because he didn't have to. The game was in hand, and Miami eventually led by as many as 29.

