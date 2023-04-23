Tampa breaks HR record, moves to 12-0 at home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Randy Arozarena homered in the first inning as Tampa Bay set a major league record by going deep in each of its first 21 games, then hit a 10th-inning single for his fourth RBI that gave the Rays a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Tampa Bay is 18-3, the best start in the major leagues since the 2003 New York Yankees. The Rays are 12-0 at Tropicana Field, the best start at home since the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers won their first 13 games.

Arozarena hit a two-run home run in first off Dylan Cease, and the Rays surpassed the previous mark of homers in the first 20 games by the 2019 Seattle Mariners. Arozarena's RBI single against Kenya Middleton put Tampa Bay ahead 3-2 in the fifth, but pinch-hitter Gavin Sheets tied the score with a eighth-inning homer against Jason Adam.

"Randy's been so clutch for us all year," Rays starter Shane McClanahan said. "It's been fun to watch."

With the score 3-3, in the 10th Jimmy Lambert (1-1) intentionally walked Wander Franco with one out and a runner on second, and Arozarena lined a first-pitch single to right for his team-high 22nd RBI.

"We liked the match up." White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol said. "We liked the Lambert, Arozarena match up. We were good with it."

Garrett Cleavinger (1-0) worked a perfect 10th before a crowd of 22,333, the largest at the Trop since opening day.

Eloy Jimenez and Yasmani Grandal also homered for the White Sox, who have lost eight of 10. Chicago, at 7-14, dropped to its most games under .500 since ending the 2019 season at 72-89.

ORIOLES 5, TIGERS 1 Kyle Gibson tied a career high with 11 strikeouts in the latest impressive outing by a Baltimore starter, and Ramon Urias hit a three-run double to lift the Orioles over Detroit and to their fifth consecutive victory.

RANGERS 18, ATHLETICS 3 Adolis Garcia hit three home runs and then two late doubles, driving in eight runs as Texas routed Oakland.

ROYALS 11, ANGELS 8 MJ Melendez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as Kansas City scored five times in the ninth inning to rally for a victory over Los Angeles.

YANKEES 3, BLUE JAYS 2 Pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu hit a walkoff bases-loaded single in the ninth after Anthony Rizzo doubled off Jordan Romano (2-1) as New York defeated Toronto.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 9. CUBS 4 Max Muncy hit a two-run home run in the seventh against Mark Leiter Jr. and a drive in the ninth off Brad Boxberger as Los Angeles defeated Chicago.

GIANTS 7, METS 4 Logan Webb (1-4) stopped his four-game losing streak, allowing 2 runs and 5 hits in 7 innings with 8 strikeouts and 1 walk for San Francisco (7-13).

PADRES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Fernando Tatis Jr. connected for his first home run since 2021, Ha-Seong Kim had a crucial two run single and San Diego rallied for a win over Arizona.

PHILLIES 4, ROCKIES 3 Nick Castellanos hit his first two home runs this season, both off Kyle Freeland (2-2). Cristian Pache also went deep for the first time this year.

PIRATES 2, REDS 1 Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a key triple and Rich Hill got through five innings for the win as streaking Pittsburgh extended its winning streak to six games with a victory over Cincinnati.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 6, BRAVES 3 Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker each hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning off Kyle Wright, and Houston earned its third consecutive victory by beating Atlanta.

BREWERS 5, RED SOX 4 Rowdy Tellez homered for the second consecutive game, helping Milwaukee defeat Boston.

MARINERS 5, CARDINALS 4 Teoscar Hernandez homered for the second consecutive night, and Eugenio Suárez broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run single to lead Seattle over St. Louis.

MARLINS 6-3, GUARDIANS 1-2 Luis Arraez had a two-run single and Bryan De La Cruz hit a home run in the opener. Garrett Hampson drove in two runs in the second game as Miami completed a doubleheader sweep of Cleveland.

NATIONALS 10, TWINS 4 Joey Meneses tied a career high with four hits, CJ Abrams hit his first home run since Washington acquired him in a trade last summer.