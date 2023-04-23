Tennessee’s governor to recall Legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee's Republican-led Legislature finished its annual session Friday, without taking action on a gun control plan offered by the GOP governor in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Christian school in Nashville.

Hours later Gov. Bill Lee announced that he would call lawmakers back for a special session to work "to protect Tennessee communities and preserve constitutional rights." Lee's office promised more details soon, including timing and the session's parameters.

"There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons," Lee said. "We also share a strong commitment to preserving Second Amendment rights, ensuring due process and addressing the heart of the problem with strengthened mental health resources."

Earlier in the day, Republican lawmakers did not bring up a vote on Lee's "temporary mental health order of protection" proposal, which aims to keep guns away from people who could harm themselves or others.

Enough Republicans joined gun lobby groups in opposition to keep Lee's proposal from coming to a vote.

Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he wants to get input from across the state.

"This is one instance where I think we really have to go to the Tennesseans and ask them, 'What kind of things are you thinking about that we should do?'" Sexton said at a news conference.

Some on the other side of the guns debate argue that Lee's proposed measure didn't go far enough. House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons, for example, has said he appreciates the governor's proposal but called the plan "watered down."

"We failed Tennessee families by not heeding their call for immediate action, and left every child vulnerable to further physical harm," Clemmons said in a statement.

The March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville killed three 9-year-olds and three adults.

Two young Black Democratic representatives were later expelled from office for protesting in favor of gun control on the House floor. They've since been reinstated.

Although not required to finish the legislative session by Friday, GOP lawmakers moved quickly to conclude amid sustained public pressure for more restrictions on firearms.

Amid the ongoing tumult, Republicans finalized their agenda items that included legislation targeting Nashville after its metro council rejected a push for the city to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

One bill would gut Nashville's voter-approved Community Oversight Board of the local police department. The measure replaces such boards with review committees that have no power to investigate misconduct allegations.

Another bill would shift the locally selected board of Nashville's airport to state political appointees. A third would let state officials pick six of the 13 members on a board that oversees Nashville's professional sports facilities.

A law this year to cut the city council from 40 to 20 seats has already been temporarily blocked. Opponents of the other legislation suggested it likely faces costly litigation as well.

"This war on Nashville is going to be hurtful to all of us," said Sen. Heidi Campbell, a Nashville Democrat.

Republicans also finished a bill that would protect teachers who don't want to use a transgender student's preferred pronouns. A different bill would define male and female in state law and base people's legal gender identities on their gender assigned at birth, preventing transgender people from changing their driver's licenses or birth certificates.

A legislative fiscal review found Tennessee risks losing about $2 billion in funding from Washington under those bills due to conflicts with federal rules.