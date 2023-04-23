Texan gets life for Arkansan’s slaying

A jury in Texas found a man guilty of killing a southwest Arkansas man.

The jury found Charles Jerome Carter, 32, of Texarkana, Texas, guilty on Thursday in the murder of Nicholas Muldrow, 29, of Hope, the county seat of Hempstead County. Carter received a life sentence in prison.

The shooting happened Jan. 12, 2021 in the parking lot of Harbor Freight in the Oaklawn Shopping Center in the 2700 block of New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas.

Carter was tried in Bowie County's 5th District Court in Texas, with Judge Bill Miller presiding. Carter is represented by Michael Bernoudy Jr., of Marshall, Texas. Assistant Bowie County, Texas, District Attorney Katie Carter prosecuted the case.

Muldrow, the Arkansas man, was shot in the chest and leg while seated behind the wheel of his 2004 Cadillac, according to law enforcement. Muldrow attempted to drive away, but his car hit a tree in the parking lot of a nearby Whataburger. He died of his injuries at a hospital.

Earlier in the week, jurors heard testimony from Bria Page, Carter's girlfriend at the time and the owner of the car Carter was driving the day of the shooting. Page also owned the gun Carter used and testified that she found a spent shell casing in her car after Carter asked her to clean the car. Page denied involvement in the murder but was arrested shortly after the shooting on a charge of filing a false report. Page testified that Carter's cousin had called her and asked to report the weapon stolen.