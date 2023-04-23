The good, the bad, the very ugly

A week ago, I was one of four invited speakers discussing affirmative action on a panel at the University of Arkansas Law School in Fayetteville.

Two participants were "pro"--Rodney Slater (former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and currently a lawyer in D.C.) and Bethany Li (Legal Director of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund).

And two participants were "con"--Mathun Mansinghani (former Solicitor General for Oklahoma and currently a lawyer there) and me (law professor and chair of the Arkansas Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights).

Mansinghani made the moral claim that affirmative action discriminates against those not privileged by quotas, set-asides, or preferences. He also highlighted that in his state--and eight others also banning state-sponsored affirmative action--the sky hasn't fallen. Arkansas nearly was the 10th--thanks to conservative stalwarts state Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Justin Gonzalez--but most House Republicans failed us.

Li described how she was traumatized when a Georgetown professor spoke in a fake Asian accent in her class. She was able to recover with the help of a minority professor who benefited from affirmative action. Li also asserts affirmative action is necessary to address structural racism and white supremacy.

I discussed my research demonstrating the significant harm dramatic preferences in law-school admissions impose on intended beneficiaries.

And Slater exhorted a more perfect union for all races. His homiletic oratory recounted the recent expulsion of two Black Democratic representatives from the Tennessee legislature after they protested gun laws. Slater waxed eloquent on how the use of "decorum" rules to silence these democratically elected representatives undermines everyone's freedom. He's right.

Slater's example came just four days after my colleague, law professor Josh Silverstein, articulated identical objections to adding the same dissent-punishing decorum standard for key faculty honorifics at UA Little Rock's Bowen Law School.

Silverstein, a Chicago Jew who studied in New York--viewed by establishment as an outsider and dissenter--eschews cronyism. He related how he'd been accused--illegitimately--of lacking decorum in advocating for policies in the best interests of the school and students.

He stated: "There is a long history of abusing concepts like collegiality, civility, and respect by using them as a pretext for discrimination, to suppress dissent, and to exclude minorities and outsiders ... The addition of civility and respect as [a] criteri[on] ... is thus in tension with UA-Little Rock's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion" (DEI). He's right, too.

Immediately after the adoption of the new conformity requirement, Silverstein proposed also including consideration of "whether the candidate has discriminated against another employee of Bowen on the basis of a status protected by law or has supported such discrimination."

Silverstein's proposal was rejected.

It seemingly doesn't matter whether the left or right desperately grips the reins of authority; Lord Acton's observation that power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely remains equally apt. Hypocrites, the lot of them.

In preparing for the UA discussion, I worried about a repeat of recent events at Stanford Law School. You'll recall that progressive students spewed invective at an invited conservative federal judge, and Stanford's DEI dean further inflamed matters in dressing down the judge requesting her assistance, rather than scolding the misbehaving students with whom she found common cause.

Both Stanford's law dean and president apologized for their DEI deacon's actions and the student choir she further incited. (The not-so-inclusive DEI dean is on leave.)

The good news is that not only did UA's diversity dean personally invite me, she was gracious and kind throughout--notwithstanding the fair assumption she disagrees with my views. I expected no less from a professional.

The bad news, however, is that the entitlement and intolerance exemplified by leftist students at Stanford found kin at Fayetteville. After the discussion ended, a former UA-Fayetteville law student in his mid-30s sought me out.

This adult verbally attacked me and called me a "waste of space"--explicitly due to my research, which I was invited to present. Fortunately, my trauma abated.

Progressive students at other schools have exhibited identical intolerance of conservatives, because the diversity and inclusion relevant to the left is solely pigment-and-plumbing based--not the one that matters: diversity of thought.

Sadly, higher education's genuflection before the leftist idols of trigger warnings and safe spaces spawned a generation of addled adults adopting ad hominem attacks over appropriate argumentation. That this occurs at respected law schools demonstrates a remarkable failing of legal academia.

After all, lawyering is about the art of persuasion--not the bludgeon of bluster. These students, however, apparently haven't been taught that lesson.

Robert Steinbuch, professor of law at the Bowen Law School, is a Fulbright Scholar and author of the treatise "The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act." His views do not necessarily reflect those of his employer.