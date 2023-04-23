Theater staging ‘Rent’ collects quilt blocks for AIDS victims

Even nonactors can have a role in Argenta Community Theater's production of the rock musical "Rent."

Director Brandon Box-Higdem and producer Vincent Insalaco are asking the public to contribute blocks to an AIDS quilt that will be used in the show, which runs July 26-Aug. 5.

"We're asking community members to come together to submit a block -- a two-feet-by-three-feet rectangle is the ideal size -- in honor of a loved one who has passed away from AIDS," says Box-Higdem one afternoon in late March in a conference room on the second floor of the theater.

Once the blocks are gathered, they will be sewn into a 20-by-40 foot curtain that will be unveiled at the end of the show. After the quilt is used in the production, there are plans to add backing and display it at the theater and perhaps around the state.

"We want it to hang in different places," Insalaco says. "I know there is going to be a lot of people who will want to see it."

No special sewing skills are needed, by the way. Blocks can be made using hot glue, permanent markers or other material as long as it will stay intact and preferably appear to be sewn, according to the theater's website.

The theater's planned quilt is inspired by the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, which was displayed on Oct. 11, 1987, on the National Mall in Washington. The quilt contained 1,920 panels memorializing people lost to HIV/AIDS and covered a space larger than a football field. Today, the 54-ton tapestry includes nearly 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals, according to the National AIDS Memorial, which maintains the quilt.

In 2020 there were 6,058 people living with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, in Arkansas, according to the Center for Disease Control.

"AIDS really hit the arts community," says Insalaco, a co-founder of the community theater and is its producing artistic director. "And it happened all over the country. I had friends here in Arkansas who died of HIV/AIDS."

Insalaco has had a close connection with AIDS activism in Arkansas since the '90s, when his late wife, Sally, was among those asked by then-Gov. Bill Clinton to be part of the Arkansas AIDS Foundation.

"Rent" is an apt production for the theater's tapestry plans. The play features music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson,who died suddenly at 35 from an aortic dissection the day before "Rent" debuted off-Broadway in 1996. The musical is loosely based on the 1896 opera "La Bohème" and tells the story of a group of struggling young artists in New York living under the shadow of HIV/AIDS crisis. In 1996 it won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best Musical and ran for 12 years on Broadway.

The Argenta production features Lucas Bachus as Angel, Annslee Clay as Maureen, Caelon Colbert as Mark, Amaya Hardin as Mimi, Jeremiah Herman as Benny, Ladarious Jamerson as Collins, Skyler Matthias as Roger and Kristen Phantazia Smith as Joanne.

"It's one of those musicals that just speaks to the depths of your soul. It speaks to the human condition, it speaks to love and death," says Box-Higdem, who teaches drama at Bentonville High School.

He admits, though, that he didn't connect with "Rent" when he first saw the production on Broadway.

"Jump ahead a couple of years and I got to see it in Omaha in an 80-seat theater and that's when I realized that I love this. It's meant to be in that intimate setting where you can make those very human connections."

Larson "held up a mirror to the face of America and told us that we are all the same," says Box-Higdem, who directed "Memphis" last year and "Big River" in 2021 for the community theater. "His lyrics would define how I saw the world, how and who I chose to love and how I navigate amongst my fellow humans."

The topical issues addressed in "Rent" were a big reason Insalaco wanted to stage the production in North Little Rock.

"At least twice a year, I like to have shows that leave the audience entertained but they also have to think," he says. "We do things that are fun, but we also like to do things where the community can learn. The theater is not just a community theater, it belongs to the community."

Blocks for the "Rent" quilt will be accepted through July 2 and can be dropped off at the Argenta Community Theater at 405 Main St. in North Little Rock, or mailed to the theater at P.O. Box 5607, North Little Rock, AR 72119. Contributors are asked to not place a backing on their blocks. More information is available at argentacommunitytheater.org.