Tough decision not really that tough after all

It should not be a political playground, but then a lot of things shouldn't be, but this isn't about politics.

It is about males competing against females.

Last week the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would prevent schools from allowing transgender girls and women to compete against girls and women who were born female.

The vote was a little disturbing, 219-203, but apparently this is more of a tug-of-war between Democrats and Republicans because the House has more Republicans.

The legislation is not expected to pass the Democrat-strong senate and even if it did President Biden has said he will veto it.

Let me get this off my chest: We are trillions of dollars in debt, Russia has attacked the Ukraine, taxes are ridiculously high and this is what they are spending time on in our country's Capitol?

For the record, Arkansas Reps. French Hill, Rick Crawford, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack voted for the legislation, and the opinion here is they should have.

A little over two weeks ago, World Athletics, the governing body for track and field and other running events, ruled that transgender females who have gone through puberty as males cannot compete against women.

It also ruled that to compete as a woman, athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD), who have congenital conditions that cause atypical sex development, must have a testosterone level below 2.5 nanomoles per liter for at least two years before an international competition.

To be transparent, this is not about sex change. That's none of my business. All decisions adults make is between them and their God.

This is about a level playing field for women.

So far there haven't been any cases, at least heard of around here, where women wanted to be men and compete against males.

Females have played football, that's old news now, and they should be allowed an equal opportunity.

What has been in the news the past couple of years is two transgender girls winning all the races at high school track meets and transgender college swimmers dominating their events at meets.

Maybe it isn't as simple as they couldn't compete against men so they changed to competing against females, but it seems that way.

What someone needs to think about is the long term affect on women's sports.

There's a reason there is a WNBA and LPGA, but if anyone thinks professional sports isn't going to eventually be affected, they need to think about long term.

In 1977 Dr. Renee Richards, a transgender female, took the United States Tennis Association all the way to the Supreme Court and won.

The USTA and the Women's Tennis Association required testing for testosterone and Richards refused. She ended up winning her case and spent four years playing professional tennis. She was mostly successful in doubles matches.

She was 41 years old before transitioning her gender.

Someone suggested that athletics adapt to the times by having, male, female and transgender divisions.

It appears the World Athletics decision was not a knee-jerk one, because the keys are after going through puberty and being tested for male hormones if they fit the criteria to compete, which means the organization didn't slam the door shut.

Again, it is everyone's right to be whatever they want as long as it isn't against the law. But it seems a stretch that it is fair for transgender females who went through puberty as a male to be competing against females.