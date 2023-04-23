Ukraine awaiting more weapons

Western allies this past week delivered some of the most powerful weapons Ukraine says it will need for a looming counteroffensive against Russia. But the reinforcements still fall short of what even U.S. military planners have assessed that Ukraine needs to make the most of an offensive expected to begin in coming weeks to retake more territory captured by the Russians.

Classified military assessments dating to February and March from leaked documents show dire gaps in what allies had pledged to Ukraine and what, at least by then, had been delivered.

John Kirby, a White House spokesperson, said the U.S. government would not confirm the validity of any of the leaked documents. But other U.S. officials have acknowledged that they are legitimate Defense Department documents, and military analysts have said many appear authentic.

U.S. and other Western officials note that additional weapons and supplies have been streaming into Ukraine in the weeks since those assessments were made.

Even Abrams tanks, on an accelerated pace from initial projections, are not expected to make it to Ukraine for the beginning of the offensive. Still, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, when asked in Germany about Ukraine's preparedness, said the United States and other allies had "met our initial goals to provide what's required to get started."

On Friday, a U.S. defense officials said about 31 Abrams tanks could arrive during the offensive in time to help Ukrainian troops hold onto any reclaimed territory. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss security matters.

The leaked documents show that senior military leaders and planners from NATO states determined that 253 tanks were necessary for Ukraine to defend its territory in the coming counteroffensive. But the documents concluded that only 200 tanks would be delivered or otherwise ready to fight by the end of April.

The majority, 140, would be refurbished Soviet-era tanks, including from Ukraine's current arsenal.

So far, two Patriot missile batteries -- one from the United States and one from Germany and the Netherlands -- were sent this month. Several dozen Ukrainian troops wrapped up 10 weeks of accelerated training on the Patriot systems last month in Oklahoma.

While Ukrainian officials have thanked NATO allies for the Patriots and other sophisticated weapons, they have also lamented the lag time in getting the weapons delivered.

Other allies have offered similar air defense systems to protect Ukraine's skies. But they had yet to be fully delivered, the leaked documents show.

The United States is believed to have sent more than 1 million rounds of 155 mm shells to Ukraine since the start of the war and European Union officials pledged last month to send another 1 million over the next year. But as of March 1, the documents suggest, Ukraine was believed to have only 9,788 rounds from America on hand and was expected to run out within days.

Over the next 12 days, the United States delivered an additional 30,000 rounds, and there have been multiple other deliveries since then. But ammunition manufacturers in the United States and Europe say it will take years to catch up with the demand.

Ukraine is continuing to push for American-made F-16 fighter jets over refusals by the Biden administration, which has maintained that it could take months, if not years, to train Ukrainian pilots to fly and maintain the highly technical aircraft.

The jets have sophisticated radar that can spot targets from hundreds of miles away.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted Friday that Ukraine's air defense system had been working effectively for more than a year and kept Russian air forces "cautious."

Ensuring the rigor of that air defense system "is the most critical thing right now," he said. But Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of Ukraine's parliament, urged the Biden administration to allow other countries that have bought F-16s from the United States to transfer them to Kyiv.

That is currently not possible without re-export licenses from the United States.

EVACUATIONS CONTINUE

Meanwhile, 17 apartment buildings were evacuated Saturday in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane caused a powerful blast last week, authorities said.

The bomb blast late Thursday rocked part of Belgorod, leaving a large crater and three people injured. The Russian Defense Ministry quickly acknowledged that a weapon accidentally released by one of its own Su-34 bombers caused the explosion.

The ministry said an investigation was underway but did not elaborate on the details of the weapon, which military experts said likely was a powerful 1,100-pound bomb.

The governor of Belgorod province, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported Saturday that sappers examining the site of Thursday's blast found and decided to detonate what he called an "explosive object" that was "in the immediate vicinity of residential buildings."

"The bomb was removed from the residential area. Residents are being delivered back to their homes," Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov wrote on Telegram.

Russian authorities did not say if the detonated device was dropped by accident Thursday and if so, if it was a remnant of or separate from the bomb that exploded in the city.

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has sent relations with the West into the deep freeze, with frequent expulsions of diplomats on both sides.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday that German authorities had "decided on another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany."

Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Russia is expelling more than 20 German diplomats, Russian state media reported, but didn't give a precise number.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said the German government and Russia had been in contact in recent weeks on "questions regarding the staffing of the respective diplomatic missions" and that a flight Saturday took place in that context. It didn't elaborate.

The German air force said earlier that a Russian plane flew to Berlin with diplomatic clearance Saturday, but didn't specify who or what was on board. Special clearance is required because the European Union closed its airspace to Russian aircraft shortly after the war in Ukraine started.

Information for this article was contributed by Lara Jakes and John Ismay of The New York Times and by staff members of The Associated Press.