U.S. embassy staff in Sudan evacuate

WASHINGTON -- U.S. troops are carrying out a precarious evacuation of American embassy staffers in the African nation of Sudan, shuttering the U.S. embassy there as fighting rages for a ninth day, according to a senior Biden administration official.

U.S. troops that airlifted embassy staff out of Khartoum have safely left Sudanese airspace, a second U.S. official confirmed.

President Joe Biden ordered American troops to evacuate embassy personnel after receiving a recommendation earlier Saturday from his national security team with no end in sight to the fighting, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the mission.

The evacuation order was believed to apply to about 70 Americans. U.S. forces were airlifting them from a landing zone at the embassy to an unspecified location.

The State Department has suspended operations at the embassy because of the dire security situation. It was not clear when the embassy might resume functioning.

The White House has said it has no plans for a government-coordinated evacuation of American citizens trapped in Sudan.

An estimated 16,000 private U.S. citizens are registered with the embassy as being in Sudan. The State Department has cautioned that that figure probably is inaccurate because there is no requirement for Americans to register nor is there a requirement to notify the embassy when they leave.

As fighting between two clashing military factions entered its second week, Sudan's army chief, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan said in a statement Saturday morning his troops would facilitate the evacuation of diplomats and citizens from Britain, China, France and the United States "in the coming hours."

The U.S. embassy issued an alert earlier Saturday cautioning that "due to the uncertain security situation in Khartoum and closure of the airport, it is not currently safe to undertake a U.S. government-coordinated evacuation of private U.S. citizens." The U.S. evacuation planning got underway in earnest Monday after the embassy convoy was attacked in Khartoum.

The Pentagon confirmed Friday that U.S. troops were being moved to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti ahead of a possible evacuation.

A spokesperson for France's Foreign Ministry said she could not confirm the evacuation of any French diplomat or citizen. A representative from Britain's Foreign Ministry issued a similar statement.

China's embassy said in a statement it was still gathering information on how many Chinese nationals in Sudan wished to evacuate. A state-owned newspaper in China cited embassy staff as saying it was "fake news" that the government would begin withdrawing personnel Saturday.

"Please stay faithful that the motherland will never forget any overseas compatriots and that the embassy will always stand firmly behind everyone," the embassy said in an earlier notice posted Friday.

At least 400 people have been killed in the ensuing clashes and 3,500 injured, according to the United Nations. They include at least 256 civilians who died and 1,454 who were wounded, according to a doctors trade union.

Countless residents of Khartoum have fled the city, where bodies line the streets, to find refuge in safer suburbs and states. More than 15,000 people from the western region of Darfur have fled into neighboring Chad.

With fighting persisting for an eighth day, it remained unclear how and when any departures could be organized. The international airport in Khartoum has been closed amid the fighting, and roads across the country remain dangerous.

The Sudanese military, which is fighting against the rival Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, has increased its presence on the airport's perimeter.

The Sudanese army has pounded the airport with airstrikes, gutting at least one runway and leaving wrecked planes scattered on the tarmac. The full extent of damage at the airfield remains unclear.

Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, chief of the RSF, claimed he would work toward "opening humanitarian corridors, to facilitate the movement of citizens and enable all countries to evacuate their nationals to safe places."

Several countries have positioned planes in neighboring countries, ready to fly when the airport is clear. By one estimate, the planes will be able to carry up to 4,000 people in total. But any flights in and out of Khartoum are risky.

Residents said gunbattles continued to rage in several parts of the city Saturday morning, including near the airport.

Burhan said his forces controlled all of Sudan's airports except for one in Khartoum and another in the southwestern city of Nyala.

"Living conditions are deteriorating, and we share the international community's concern about foreign nationals," he said in an interview Saturday with the Saudi television station Al-Hadath.

ON THE ROAD

With the flights most limited to diplomatic staff, at least initially, other groups are making plans to leave the city by road. The United Nations is preparing a large convoy to leave as early as today, having negotiated safe passage with the warring parties. It was unclear whether non-U.N. personnel would be allowed to join the convoy.

Road travel also involves considerable risk. Khartoum is 600 miles from the border with Egypt and 525 miles from Port Sudan on the Red Sea -- about the same distance from New York City to Columbus, Ohio, but through areas contested by the two sides.

Foreigners and wealthy Sudanese are turning to private security companies to help escape Khartoum, but risks remain. The security official said that one convoy carrying 17 people had made a 14-hour journey from the city Friday, only to arrive in a heavily contested area where gunbattles continued Saturday.

Thwiba Eltom, a Sudanese American who lives in New York, said in a phone interview that she knew Sudan was "not stable" when she traveled there with her two kids. But she didn't expect a large-scale conflict to erupt.

Now, Eltom and her children only leave for water and food. But it's also too dangerous to flee by land, she said.

"It's very hard to make a decision at this point" about whether to attempt to leave, she said.

For many, the most immediate challenge is to safely leave the homes where they have been sheltering for the past week. One U.N. official said a diplomatic vehicle traveling to her home had been stopped by armed men and robbed of all valuables.

Still, some foreign governments said they successfully evacuated citizens or were preparing to do so.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Sinan al-Majali, also said on television his government began evacuating at least 300 Jordanian citizens in coordination with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia's naval forces evacuated 91 citizens and more than 60 foreign nationals from countries including Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, India and Canada, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

Hungary's foreign minister said Saturday 14 Hungarian citizens and 48 foreign nationals, most of them American and Italian citizens, had been evacuated by sea and were headed to Egypt.

HOSPITALS HIT

As the clashes continued, Sudan's health care system was teetering, and there were few signs that the two warring factions would stop fighting.

The bombardments, gunbattles and sniper fire in densely populated areas have hit civilian infrastructure, including many hospitals. Out of 78 major hospitals in the country, 55 are operational, according to a physicians association.

"The health care system is about to collapse," Mohamed Eisa, the secretary-general of the Sudanese American Physicians Association, a U.S.-based nonprofit, said in a telephone interview from Khartoum. "We must secure a safe passage for the injured."

Gunfire had stopped Friday evening, leaving Khartoum residents hopeful that a break was in sight.

It did not last long.

"It was as if nothing had happened," Eisa said of the dashed hopes for some respite.

The rival generals rose to power in the tumultuous aftermath of popular uprisings that led to the ouster of Sudan's longtime ruler, Omar al-Bashir, in 2019. Two years later, they joined forces to seize power in a coup that ousted the civilian leaders.

The Sudanese military and Rapid Support Forces have a long history of human-rights abuses. The RSF was born out of the Janjaweed militias, which were accused of atrocities in crushing a rebellion in Sudan's western Darfur region in the early 2000s.

Many Sudanese fear that despite the generals' repeated promises, the violence will only escalate as tens of thousands of foreign citizens try to leave.

"We are sure both sides of fighting are more careful about foreign lives than the lives of Sudanese citizens," said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, secretary of the Sudanese Doctors' Syndicate.

Information for this article was contributed by Elian Peltier and Declan Walsh of The New York Times; by Isabel DeBre and Fay Abuelgasim, Matthew Lee, Tara Copp and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press; and by Claire Parker, Katharine Houreld, Ellen Francis, Kareem Fahim, Sarah Dadouch, Lyric Li, Cate Cadell and John Hudson of The Washington Post.