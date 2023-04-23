Van Buren High School student publishes sci-fi novel, ‘The Ways of the Mind’





VAN BUREN -- High school junior Allison Snow is garnering local attention after her self-published, 625-page novel titled "The Ways of the Mind" was shared on the Van Buren School District Facebook page.

The book follows Brooklynn Sparks, a 15-year-old girl from South Carolina with a set of highly unnatural talents.

"Brooklynn is chased away from her parents and siblings, only to be captured and brought to a place called The Compound," the book's Amazon description states. "Here she learns she isn't the only 'freak of nature' as she once thought, but that there are hundreds of others like her. She's trained physically, and with her onslaught of other abilities to become a machine of death, but for what, nobody knows."

Allison said she started writing the book when she was 12 as a hobby. She said she was inspired by dystopian and sci-fi books such as the the Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins and the Divergent series by Veronica Roth.

"I didn't sit down and decisively write every day, just whenever I felt like it," she said.

Allison said she published the book in December in order to have a finished, physical copy for herself.

"It wasn't really popular because I didn't try to do any marketing or anything, but my mom shared it to a bunch of her friends and then the school found out about it, so they've been posting it and now it's getting more popular around here locally," she said.

Allison is already working on the second book in the series, with plans to publish it this December.

In addition to being a published author, the district notes she is also an accomplished student who plays softball and golf while being a member of the National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

She doesn't plan to pursue writing as a career after graduation. She instead wants to be a doctor.



