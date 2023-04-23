Sections
Van Horn ejected for first time since ’17

by Bob Holt | Today at 4:13 a.m.

University of Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn wasn't in the visiting dugout for the final two innings of Georgia's 9-8 victory over the No. 5 Razorbacks on Saturday at Foley Field in Athens, Ga.

Home plate umpire Christopher Griffith ejected Van Horn after he argued about a called third strike on Jace Bohrofen on a 1-2 pitch from Georgia pitcher Collin Caldwell that ended the top of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and the Razorbacks leading 5-3.

It was the first ejection for Van Horn since April 9, 2017, when LSU beat Arkansas 2-0 in Fayetteville.

In the Arkansas-LSU game seven years ago, Van Horn was ejected by home plate umpire Seth Buckminster for arguing a called third strike against Jared Gates on a 3-2 pitch that ended the second inning with Carson Shaddy stranded at second base.

"[Griffth] called a slider that was down and away for a strike," Van Horn said of the call that led to his ejection on Saturday. "It was definitely a ball, at least from our angle. If it was over the plate, it was definitely low.

"So we got on [Griffith] pretty good. ... He had already admitted he rang up [Ben] McLaughlin earlier in the game on a ball and apologized to him. And we got on him pretty good about that."

McLaughlin was called out on strikes on the 10th pitch of his at-bat in the fourth inning.

"[Griffith] took the bat right out of the kid's hands," Van Horn said. "So there was a lot of frustration going on in the dugout."

Van Horn said Griffith didn't give him a warning in the seventh inning before tossing him.

"No," Van Horn said. "He just said, 'See ya.' "

Print Headline: Van Horn ejected for first time since ’17

