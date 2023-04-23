Vegas shoots a winner in double OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Michael Amadio scored at 3:40 of the second overtime Saturday to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets and a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

Dylan Sandberg's clearing attempt for Winnipeg from the back boards, deflected off Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev's skate to Amadio for a one-timer that went into the top right corner -- going between goalie Connor Hellebuyck's head and glove.

Adam Lowry tied it for Winnipeg with 21.9 seconds left in regulation, beating goalie Laurent Brossoit of a rebound to cap a three-goal, third-period comeback.

Nino Niederreiter scored at 2:04 of the third and Mark Scheifele connected on a power play with 5:52 left to cut it to 4-3.

Jack Eichel had two power-play goals and added an assist for Vegas. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Keegan Kolesar also scored. Brossoit, who spent three seasons with the Jets, made 30 saves.

DEVILS 3, RANGERS 2, OT

NEW YORK -- Dougie Hamilton scored 11:36 into overtime and New Jersey beat New York to cut its series deficit to 2-1.

Jack Hughes scored and Jesper Bratt had two assists for New Jersey, which lost the first two games at home by 5-1 scores. Akira Schmid got the start in goal in place of Vitek Vanecek and finished with 35 saves.

Chris Kreider scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots.

In the extra period, Bratt found Hamilton on the right side, and the defenseman skated into the right circle and beat Shesterkin on the glove side.

AVALANCHE 6,

KRAKEN 4

SEATTLE -- Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen scored in a 1:28 span early in the third period and Colorado spoiled Seattle's first home playoff game with a victory in Game 3 of the first-round series.

Tied at 3 after a wild first 40 minutes, the defending Stanley Cup champions relied on their best players to take a 2-1 lead in the series and reclaim home-ice advantage.

MacKinnon scored his first two goals of the playoffs, Cale Makar added his first of this postseason after winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of last year's championship run, and Rantanen scored for the second consecutive game, capping the victory with an empty-net goal with 2:14 left.

MAPLE LEAFS 4,

LIGHTNING 3, OT

TAMPA, Fla. -- Morgan Reilly scored at 19:15 of overtime to give Toronto a victory over Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 36 shots for Toronto. He had eight saves in the extra period, one on Lightning star Nikita Kucherov from point-blank range, to help give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is Monday night at Amalie Arena.

Auston Matthews and Noel Acciari also scored for Toronto, which forced overtime when Ryan O'Reilly slipped a shot past goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy with a minute left in regulation.

