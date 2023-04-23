A newspaper of note--namely, The Washington Post--dedicated a lot of column inches this past week to the term "proxy war" and whether the United States and Russia are in one in Ukraine. The Post got professors involved, and debated the legal and dictionary terms, and generally got all pointy-headed about it.

Our considered editorial opinion: It doesn't matter what you call it. (We'd like to see who Russia is using as a "proxy" before bestowing the definition.)

What does matter is that a free and independent sovereign nation was invaded illegally by a bigger neighbor, and the United States and most of the West have fulfilled requests by the underdog to help--by sending weapons and money. And now the Russians are issuing ultimatums, demanding the rest of the world quit picking on it.

Black is white. Up is down.

In other news from the front:

The Russians have lost hundreds of tanks, possibly thousands of armored vehicles. The description of one battle at a river crossing, in which the Russians were caught in the open and picked apart by the Ukrainians, reminded some of us of Agincourt. This past week, CNN reported that the Russians are going back in time, using tanks from the World War II era as it tries to replace units.

"They started with the T-80 and T-90" tanks, one Western official said. "Went down to T-72, and indeed, we saw the first T-55s rolled out of the refurbishment to be put into battle and the same picture across artillery pieces as well."

The T-90 came out after the Cold War ended. The T-55 came out in 1948.

Tanks can be upgraded and refurbished like most machines. But we wonder what the Russian tank crews are thinking when they go through the hatch of a 75-year-old tank--and into battle.

Also from CNN: The United States has "sensitive nuclear technology" (is there another kind?) at a nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, and has warned Russia and its nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, not to touch any of it, even though the Russian army has control of the plant.

The U.S. Energy Department tells the Russians in a letter:

"It is unlawful under United States law for non-authorized persons, including, but not limited to, Russian citizens and Russian entities, such as Rosatom and its subsidiaries, to knowingly and willfully access, possess, control, export, store, seize, review, re-export, ship, transfer, copy, manipulate such technology or technical data, or direct, or authorize others to do the same, without such Russian entities becoming authorized recipients by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy."

Ooh, that oughta do it.

You'd think that removing, or rendering useless, the technology would have been more effective.

Remember the U.S. Army recruiting commercial in the 1980s? It went like this: "We do more before 9 a.m. than most people do all day." We know a guy who avoided the Army for years just because of that slogan. (He joined when that commercial disappeared.)

Reports from Russia say the Ministry of Defense there has put out a new recruiting video. The message mocks civilian men for working as security guards and taxi drivers. The caption in the advertisement: "You're a real man. Be one."

And to be a real man, apparently you need to join the Red Army and go to Ukraine.

Not exactly "Be All You Can Be."

According to all accounts, one of the reasons for Putin's War was to weaken NATO. Last week showed once again how that strategy is working:

NATO's chief, Jens Stoltenberg, visited Ukraine last week. The secretary-general said that NATO would continue to support the invaded country, and the alliance would continue to train Ukrainian soldiers.

"NATO stands with you today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes," he said.

Then he invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit in July.

For his part, President Zelenskyy told reporters about possibly joining NATO: "I am grateful for the invitation to visit the summit, but it is also important for Ukraine to receive the corresponding invitation. There is not a single objective barrier to the political decision to invite Ukraine into the alliance and now, when most people in NATO countries and the majority of Ukrainians support NATO accession, is the time for the corresponding decisions."

Is "backfire" a strong enough description?

For about one-sixth of a news cycle last week, there was word that American special forces were on the ground in Ukraine. It made the "news" websites, and the scare quotes are very much needed.

It turns out, the dozen or so soldiers/Marines/whatever branch they serve are stationed at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, providing security there (every embassy around the world has such security) and, in Ukraine, they are apparently auditing the billions of dollars in weapons and other equipment going into battle.

"We publicly acknowledged previously that there is a small U.S. military footprint in Ukraine to provide mission-critical support to the U.S. embassy," a Pentagon spokesman said. "To be clear, there are no U.S. combat troops conducting combat operations in Ukraine."

Let's hope not. Proxy wars are dangerous enough.