Ghormley-Clayton

Helen Ruth Thicksten and Benjamin Clayton Ghormley exchanged marriage vows Saturday at Rusty Tractor Vinyards.

The bride is the daughter of Carol Leggett and Tom Leggett, both of Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are Mimi and Tod Ghormley of Conway.

The couple will make their home in Ferndale.

Deeds-Rinchuso

Dr. Mary Abigail Rinchuso and Dylan Wesley Deeds were united in marriage Saturday in St. Edward Catholic Church. The Rev. Joseph Friend officiated.

Parents of the bride are Kathy and Raymond Rinchuso of Maumelle. She is the granddaughter of the late Betty Fields and the late Bobby Hogan, both of Pocahontas, and the late Mary Faye and David Rinchuso of Pine Bluff.

The groom is the son of Andrea and Mark Deeds of Yukon, Okla. His grandparents are Jane Atchley Blincow, the late Ronald Atchley Sr. and Sandy and Richard Deeds, all of Oklahoma City.

The bride is a graduate of University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and a medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine. She is a general surgeon resident at OU Medical, Oklahoma City.

The groom graduated from University of Arkansas with bachelor's degrees in accounting and finance and is a CPA and senior financial analyst with CFS Brands, Oklahoma City.

A reception was held at Albert Pike Memorial Temple.

The couple will reside in Oklahoma City after a honeymoon in Aruba.