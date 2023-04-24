Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 13-19 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
April 13
Juan Manuel Cisneros Socarro, 25, and Cassandra Quiroz, 24, both of Rogers
Dylan Reece Empey, 18, and Amaiya Love Terry, 22, both of Bella Vista
Bradley Charles Frazier, 31, and Emily Viola Bell Cooper, 27, both of Grove, Okla.
Charles Ray Harrington, 36, Rogers, and Erika Jorge Wallick, 29, Lowell
Steven Edward Harris, 52, and Tara Rene Chapman, 51, both of Cave Springs
Owen Edward Imhoff, 21, Joplin, Mo., and Mackenzie Nicole Richars, 21, Fenton, Mo
William Terry Jibas, 27, and Raquel Lee Thompson, 27, both of Bella Vista
Guy Lee Tinder, 67, Bentonville, and Marcia Jeanette Lee, 74, Mapleton, Utah
Kyle Brandon Viveiros, 28, and Jessy Rochelle Mills, 27, both of Gravette
April 14
Colin William Black, 36, and Talitha Chae Ollie, 35, both of Centerton
Miciala Senora Brown, 30, and Paige Ann Knezevich, 23, both of Bentonville
Steven Andrew Dengel, 49, and Amy Michelle Ward, 42, both of Bentonville
William Michael Elliott, 33, and Marissa Nicole Stockton, 29, both of Nowata, Okla.
Christian Lawrence Gash, 28, and Katelyn Renee Bergen-Dykes, 28, both of Pea Ridge
Michael Christopher Haynie, 28, and Abril Flores, 24, both of Bentonville
Clayton Michael Henson, 45, Vinita, Okla., and Naomi Lynn O'Boyle, 41, Glendale, Ariz.
Alexis Uriel Hernandez Salas, 20, and Carolina Castillo, 21, both of Verona, Mo.
Samuel Kerwood, 26, and Jordan Hopper, 26, both of Bentonville
Cody Robert Love, 33, and Brittani Nicole Rufino, 30, both of Siloam Springs
John Travis Lowe Sr., 45, and Robin Keyona Foster, 41, both of Bentonville
Kevin Paul Madryga, 56, and Tammi Lynn Gately, 54, both of Lowell
Willie Travis Mason, 36, Cassville, Mo., and Melissa Ann Shy, 38, Centerton
Nathan Tyler Paige, 37, and Lindsey Nichole Franklin, 35, both of Bella Vista
Dane C. Peacock, 47, and Jennifer J. Clark, 46, both of Lowell
Matthew Ryan Sagar, 26, and Mary Jo Elizabeth Headrick, 27, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Danny William Savino, 52, Royal Oak, Mich., and Margaret Catherine Morrison, 50, Bentonville
Alex William Drake Smith, 27, and Leah Estel Wasson, 27, both of Bentonville
Brandon Lee Tomlin, 25, and Alecia Christine Uskert, 24, both of Bentonville
Brad Dale Turner, 55, and Jennifer Denise Garrett, 51, both of Pea Ridge
Dominic Vito Urbino, 30, and Megan Montana Eklund, 30, both of Centerton
Zachary Paul Uttley, 23, and Morgan Joann Burns, 23, both of Fayetteville
April 17
Ashley Kay Anders, 37, and Jennifer Loree Hanners, 42, both of Bentonville
Kane Ira Guthrie, 25, and Sydni Brooke Hottinger, 24, both of Bentonville
Ezekiel J. Jones, 44, and Randa Leann Allen, 47, both of Gravette
Maximo Juan Lau Lee, 32, and Shasha Guo, 32, both of Gentry
Austin Wyatt Mitchell, 23, and Chrystine Nichol Ingerson, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Nathan Douglas O'Brien, 28, and Cheyenne Elizabeth Henderson, 29, both of Stilwell, Kan.
Tyler John White, 31, and Brittney Rose Huffman, 27, both of Bentonville
April 18
Jessica Marie Boggs-Fraley, 26, and Samantha Elizabeth Knox, 28, both of Garfield
Rodney Earl Bunt Jr., 38, and Meggin Letha Landsberry, 38, both of Siloam Springs
James Cheng Shang Chen, 80, and Rosary Y. Kay, 71, both of Springdale
Jeremy Anthony Janes, 51, and Robin Michelle Marler, 50, both of Bella Vista
Alejandro Martinez Torres, 31, and Patricia Iudicael De Lira Jimenez, 33, both of Bentonville
John Marley McAfee, 32, and Rachel Marie Ingenthron, 30, both of Bentonville
Cody Shane Moseley, 21, Gravette, and Alysia Nicole Morris, 19, Huntsville
Thomas Lee Tryon, 22, Bentonville, and Elizabeth Faith Whorton, 20, Gravette
April 19
Jorge Mario Chiquitá Cordero, 26, and Aura Leticia Aguilar Martinez, 29, both of Rogers
Joseph Wayne Ellis, 23, Sherwood, and Mary Caroline Spellins, 24, Little Rock
Dominique Diego Kimble, 26, and Alexandra Victoria Johnson, 28, both of Siloam Springs
Nicholas Bailey Wright, 26, and Grace Brenda Humes, 23, both of Springdale