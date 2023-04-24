Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 13-19 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

April 13

Juan Manuel Cisneros Socarro, 25, and Cassandra Quiroz, 24, both of Rogers

Dylan Reece Empey, 18, and Amaiya Love Terry, 22, both of Bella Vista

Bradley Charles Frazier, 31, and Emily Viola Bell Cooper, 27, both of Grove, Okla.

Charles Ray Harrington, 36, Rogers, and Erika Jorge Wallick, 29, Lowell

Steven Edward Harris, 52, and Tara Rene Chapman, 51, both of Cave Springs

Owen Edward Imhoff, 21, Joplin, Mo., and Mackenzie Nicole Richars, 21, Fenton, Mo

William Terry Jibas, 27, and Raquel Lee Thompson, 27, both of Bella Vista

Guy Lee Tinder, 67, Bentonville, and Marcia Jeanette Lee, 74, Mapleton, Utah

Kyle Brandon Viveiros, 28, and Jessy Rochelle Mills, 27, both of Gravette

April 14

Colin William Black, 36, and Talitha Chae Ollie, 35, both of Centerton

Miciala Senora Brown, 30, and Paige Ann Knezevich, 23, both of Bentonville

Steven Andrew Dengel, 49, and Amy Michelle Ward, 42, both of Bentonville

William Michael Elliott, 33, and Marissa Nicole Stockton, 29, both of Nowata, Okla.

Christian Lawrence Gash, 28, and Katelyn Renee Bergen-Dykes, 28, both of Pea Ridge

Michael Christopher Haynie, 28, and Abril Flores, 24, both of Bentonville

Clayton Michael Henson, 45, Vinita, Okla., and Naomi Lynn O'Boyle, 41, Glendale, Ariz.

Alexis Uriel Hernandez Salas, 20, and Carolina Castillo, 21, both of Verona, Mo.

Samuel Kerwood, 26, and Jordan Hopper, 26, both of Bentonville

Cody Robert Love, 33, and Brittani Nicole Rufino, 30, both of Siloam Springs

John Travis Lowe Sr., 45, and Robin Keyona Foster, 41, both of Bentonville

Kevin Paul Madryga, 56, and Tammi Lynn Gately, 54, both of Lowell

Willie Travis Mason, 36, Cassville, Mo., and Melissa Ann Shy, 38, Centerton

Nathan Tyler Paige, 37, and Lindsey Nichole Franklin, 35, both of Bella Vista

Dane C. Peacock, 47, and Jennifer J. Clark, 46, both of Lowell

Matthew Ryan Sagar, 26, and Mary Jo Elizabeth Headrick, 27, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Danny William Savino, 52, Royal Oak, Mich., and Margaret Catherine Morrison, 50, Bentonville

Alex William Drake Smith, 27, and Leah Estel Wasson, 27, both of Bentonville

Brandon Lee Tomlin, 25, and Alecia Christine Uskert, 24, both of Bentonville

Brad Dale Turner, 55, and Jennifer Denise Garrett, 51, both of Pea Ridge

Dominic Vito Urbino, 30, and Megan Montana Eklund, 30, both of Centerton

Zachary Paul Uttley, 23, and Morgan Joann Burns, 23, both of Fayetteville

April 17

Ashley Kay Anders, 37, and Jennifer Loree Hanners, 42, both of Bentonville

Kane Ira Guthrie, 25, and Sydni Brooke Hottinger, 24, both of Bentonville

Ezekiel J. Jones, 44, and Randa Leann Allen, 47, both of Gravette

Maximo Juan Lau Lee, 32, and Shasha Guo, 32, both of Gentry

Austin Wyatt Mitchell, 23, and Chrystine Nichol Ingerson, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Nathan Douglas O'Brien, 28, and Cheyenne Elizabeth Henderson, 29, both of Stilwell, Kan.

Tyler John White, 31, and Brittney Rose Huffman, 27, both of Bentonville

April 18

Jessica Marie Boggs-Fraley, 26, and Samantha Elizabeth Knox, 28, both of Garfield

Rodney Earl Bunt Jr., 38, and Meggin Letha Landsberry, 38, both of Siloam Springs

James Cheng Shang Chen, 80, and Rosary Y. Kay, 71, both of Springdale

Jeremy Anthony Janes, 51, and Robin Michelle Marler, 50, both of Bella Vista

Alejandro Martinez Torres, 31, and Patricia Iudicael De Lira Jimenez, 33, both of Bentonville

John Marley McAfee, 32, and Rachel Marie Ingenthron, 30, both of Bentonville

Cody Shane Moseley, 21, Gravette, and Alysia Nicole Morris, 19, Huntsville

Thomas Lee Tryon, 22, Bentonville, and Elizabeth Faith Whorton, 20, Gravette

April 19

Jorge Mario Chiquitá Cordero, 26, and Aura Leticia Aguilar Martinez, 29, both of Rogers

Joseph Wayne Ellis, 23, Sherwood, and Mary Caroline Spellins, 24, Little Rock

Dominique Diego Kimble, 26, and Alexandra Victoria Johnson, 28, both of Siloam Springs

Nicholas Bailey Wright, 26, and Grace Brenda Humes, 23, both of Springdale