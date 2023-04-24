Bentonville fire chief wraps up career

BENTONVILLE -- Fire Chief Brent Boydston will wrap up a 38-year career with the city of Bentonville on Friday.

Boydston's career was a steady climb to the top of the Fire Department.

Boydston started as a volunteer in November 1984. The department needed paramedics, and he went to paramedic school and graduated in 1988. He started his full-time career in 1989 as a firefighter/paramedic.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 1992. In 2000, he was promoted to captain and took over the fire marshal's office. He was promoted to assistant chief in 2001 and to chief in 2012.

"My wife has a lot of plans for me when I retire, but I want to start playing golf again, fishing, hunting, and most of all, play and spend time with my two grand-boys," he said.

Boydston, 58, has a $145,683 base salary, according to the city. His brother, Kevin Boydston, is the city's deputy fire chief.

Justin Scantlin, 46, has been named the new chief. There were 30 applicants for the chief's job, and a panel interviewed eight people, said Debbie Griffin, city director of administration.

Scantlin's salary will be $116,000 in his new role, according to the city.

Boydston said the biggest change in his career has been the technology put in the fire and EMS service.

"It is amazing to look back at what I started using in the fire service to what we use today," he said. "I will also say the size of the department. When I started, we had four personnel on a shift with one fire station. Now we have 41 personnel on a shift with seven fire stations."

The Fire Department has 123 firefighter positions, four command staff, six in the Fire Marshal's Division and 11 in the Building Division. The department's revised 2023 budget is $17.8 million, Boydston said.

Boydston was instrumental in leading the department into a much more positive culture than in the years before his tenure, Scantlin said.

"It started with him bringing in a resource to evaluate the department and our culture," Scantlin said. "It took a significant amount of self-reflection and difficult conversations for everyone involved. It has resulted in consistent leadership training and much more involvement from the line when it comes to the development of the department."

Boydston saw passage of a 2021 bond issue to finance a new $6.6 million public radio system and a new $3.9 million fire training center on Southwest Aviation Drive. A final city inspection of the facility was done Tuesday, Boydston said.

The new radio system will make it easier to communicate with neighboring departments and provide better coverage throughout the city, Scantlin said.

The training tower is ready for use and a grand opening will be held in May. It will provide firefighters with unprecedented flexibility for training in environments they have never had consistently before, Scantlin said.

"It also greatly improves company-level training due to the repeatability that it offers," he said.

"In the past when we had acquired structures to burn, it only provided a limited number of opportunities. These usually had to be reserved for the newest members of the department."

Boydston thanked Bentonville residents and past and present personnel at the city and the Fire Department for allowing him to serve them, he said.

"It has been a great pleasure to serve the city of Bentonville and the Bentonville Fire Department where I grew up, went to school and raised a family," he said. "I want to thank my wife Kim, my son Hunter, and my daughter Hannah for supporting me and understanding that the fire service is a 24-hour job, 365 days a year."

Scantlin has 24 years of experience and has been with the city since 1999. He has served as a firefighter/EMT, engineer, captain, paramedic and battalion chief, according to the city. Scantlin also worked for the Bella Vista Fire Department part time from 2009 to 2017 while working full time at Bentonville.

Scantlin said it is an honor to be named chief.

"It will be an exciting challenge in our unique city," he said.

In the coming years the department will need to focus on the growth in the southwest area of the city, Scantlin said.

"We will need a new fire station to increase the service to that area of the city," he said.

His father, Tom, served as volunteer with the Fire Department from 1993-2004. He left after serving as lieutenant of the group of volunteers.

Justin Scantlin is a great choice to lead the department, Boydston said.

"Chief Scantlin has obtained personal goals throughout his career to get to his current position and has proven himself at being a superb leader," Boydston said. "The Bentonville Fire Department and the city of Bentonville are in great hands with Chief Scantlin."