Bentonville library looks forward with expansion plan

BENTONVILLE -- A long-anticipated groundbreaking for the public library expansion will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The library is at 405 S. Main St. The event will be north of the library. To access the site, park at the library or in a nearby lot, then walk around the back of the building and enter at the old Southeast Fourth Street alley. The work already is fenced off.

Plans call for a 22,975-square-foot addition to the library's 38,500 square feet at a cost of $16.75 million.

"The groundbreaking ceremony is a pivotal time for the library and our community," said Hadi Dudley, library director. "I am excited to kick off construction by celebrating with everyone who's supported [the library] for many years, and in many ways, including our patrons and staff. It will be a special day."

The City Council approved an agreement for professional services with MSR Design on Sept. 8, 2020. A needs assessment steering committee kicked off the project Sept. 23, 2020, according to a library timeline.

The needs assessment from Minneapolis-based MSR Design originally proposed 65,055 square feet -- including the current 38,500 square feet -- for just under $15 million. The needs assessment was paid for by a $112,900 grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

The rising cost of construction material pushed the price tag higher, said Dudley and Kristilyn Vercruysse, architect and senior associate at MSR Design. Alternate plans were produced by MSR Design, Dudley said.

"The library is going to give Bentonville more of all the great offerings of the current library including more meeting and study rooms, expanded teen and youth areas, as well as an expanded Friends bookstore, plus community gathering and staff space," Vercruysse said. "On top of that it will also provide patrons with more spaces for flexible and expanded programming including a centrally located makerspace, digital lab and youth activity room."

This all will be experienced through an enlarged entry allowing a more immediate connection between library staff and patrons. The expansion will feature large windows allowing library programming to be seen from the street and to connect patrons to the expanded veranda, pedestrian trail and outdoor gathering spaces and gardens, Dudley said.

Bentonville native Karen Robbins said an expansion is needed, calling the idea wonderful. She comes to the library every two weeks to pick up a few books.

The Bentonville Library Foundation is closing in on monetary contributions needed to expand the library. The foundation in May 2021 agreed to raise $10.5 million for the expansion.

Money committed for expansion totals $15.3 million. The foundation's fundraising efforts have been successful, securing more than $10.8 million, which will join the city's bond money of $4.5 million toward the $16.75 million project. Combined public and private funding comprises 92% of the amount needed to date. The foundation will seek additional investments and naming gifts to help close the gap, Dudley said.

Previous campaign announcements from the library foundation include a $5.5 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

The library opened Oct. 30, 2006. It was a $9 million project. The foundation raised $7 million in donations, and the city committed $2 million, Dudley said.

