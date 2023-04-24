Boston draws closer to series victory

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Linus Ullmark left the ice with a few minutes left to play, which ordinarily isn't a great thing for hockey goaltenders.

In this case, it only made the Boston Bruins appreciate him more.

Ullmark stopped 41 shots before leaving the game with 3:11 remaining after drawing a misconduct penalty -- he wanted to fight Florida's Matthew Tkachuk as the highlight of a late-game scrum -- and the Bruins beat the Panthers 6-2 on Sunday to move one game away from the second round of the playoffs.

"I love it," Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery said of his goalie. "He's all in."

Taylor Hall had two goals and two assists, Jake DeBrusk scored twice, and the Bruins took a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series -- with a chance to advance coming in Boston on Wednesday.

Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi also had goals for the Bruins, who got a second consecutive win on Florida ice. Hall's goals came in the final 3:36, the second one an empty-netter.

But the talk of the locker room was Ullmark, for good reason.

"Tkachuk's kind of doing a lot of things to try and get under our skin but for the most part, we're doing a great job of keeping it between the whistles, and I'm proud of our group for doing so," Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo said. "But at times, you've got to show a little passion and push back."

Tkachuk and Sam Bennett had goals for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for the Panthers.

Hall put it away with 3:36 left, getting behind Florida's defense and beating Bobrovsky easily for a 5-2 edge that sent Panthers fans to the exits -- possibly for the last time this season.

"I liked the way we started. Certainly didn't like the end result," Panthers Coach Paul Maurice said. "But we'll go into Boston feeling free."

All Boston needs to do now is avoid a three-game losing streak in order to reach the second round for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

The Bruins dropped three in a row only once all season, on their way to having the best regular-season mark in NHL history -- 65-12-5. Sunday's win was Boston's 68th of the season; only 10 teams, including playoffs, have ever won more in a single season.

OILERS 5, KINGS 4, OT

LOS ANGELES -- Zach Hyman scored at 10:39 of overtime as Edmonton rallied from three goals down late in the first period to beat Los Angeles to even their first-round series at two games apiece.

Hyman's snap shot from the left faceoff circle was his first goal of the playoffs.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist for the Oilers, Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists while Evander Kane forced OT with his third-period goal. Connor McDavid had three assists, and Jack Campbell, who came in after Stuart Skinner was pulled after one period, made 27 saves against his former team.

Draisaitl leads the league in playoff scoring with nine points and is tied with the Rangers Chris Kreider in goals with five.

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist for the Kings, while Kevin Fiala had two assists in his first game since April 1. Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings while Joonas Korpisalo stopped 35 shots.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Edmonton.

STARS 3, WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tyler Seguin scored two power-play goals and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves in a brilliant show in his home state to help Dallas bounce back from a lopsided loss and beat Minnesota in Game 4 to even their first-round playoff series.

Evgenii Dadonov gave the Stars a two-score lead early in the third period just 8 seconds after escaping the penalty box, his third goal of the series. John Klingberg scored for the Wild less than three minutes later against his former team right after a goal-line block on the other end.

Both of Seguin's goals followed questionable penalties on Minnesota's feisty right wing Marcus Foligno, who was called for tripping with 4:49 remaining before Seguin delivered his third goal of the series.

Frederick Gaudreau gave the Wild another opening on his power-play goal with 1:20 left, but Oettinger didn't budge. He finished off another golden playoff performance by getting a glove on Marcus Johansson's close-range slap shot from the right circle with 12 seconds left as the Wild bench winced with disappointment.

The Central Division foes will relocate for Game 5 in Dallas on Tuesday night.

HURRICANES 5,

ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK -- Seth Jarvis scored twice as Carolina snapped an eight-game postseason road losing streak and pushed New York to the to the brink of elimination.

Sebastian Aho added a goal and two assists and Antti Raanta made 27 saves in helping the Hurricanes win on the road in the playoffs for the first time since the second round in 2021. Aho's goal was his record-setting 20th in the postseason with Carolina, breaking the franchise record he shared with Eric Staal.

Martin Necas and Mackenzie MacEachern also scored and Stefan Noesen had two assists. The Hurricanes can wrap up the best-of-seven series in Game 5 at home on Tuesday night.

Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves.

Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall (71) and center Pavel Zacha (18) celebrate a goal by Jake DeBrusk (74) during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. The Bruins defeated the Panthers 6-2. Hall and Zacha got an assist on the goal. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) gestures after scoring a goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov (81) and Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) go after the puck during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) stops a shot on goal by Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, center, gestures during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. The Bruins defeated the Panthers 6-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Boston Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59), center, celebrates a goal during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrates a goal with left wing Taylor Hall (71) during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. The Bruins defeated the Panthers 6-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1), defenseman Dmitry Orlov (81) and left wing Taylor Hall (71) celebrates after defeating the Florida Panthers during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

