Buccaneers Will Pick an Offensive Lineman in the 1st Round

The Buccaneers own the 19th pick in this years NFL Draft. What they will do with that pick is up for debate, but according to SI Sportsbook, there are even odds they will choose an offensive lineman. Tampa Bay has taken an offensive lineman at least once in the first three rounds in each of the past two seasons and used their first-round pick in 2020 (13th overall) on offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

What Position Will the Bucs Draft in the 1st Round:

Offensive Lineman +100

Defensive Lineman +250

Linebacker +400

Quarterback +550

Cornerback +650

Tight End +1200

Safety +1800

Running Back +2000

Wide Receiver +3300

Odds via SI Sportsbook

Newly retired QB Tom Brady made headlines last season for his obvious disappointment with the offensive line, so it makes sense that would be a priority for Tampa Bay. Center Ryan Jensen is coming off a major knee injury and there are questions at left tackle. Rookie offensive coordinator Dave Canales wants more protection for quarterback Baker Mayfield. According to Sports Illustrateds Big Board, there are four offensive lineman that warrant a first-round pick. The top ranked pick, OT Peter Skoronski out of Northwestern will certainly be gone by pick 19, but Broderick Jones, a 64 tackle out of Georgia could still be available.

But, lets address the elephant in the room: the Bucs need a quarterback. Their new passer, Baker Mayfield, is only on a one-year deal, and third-year quarterback Kyle Trask is unlikely to be the future in Tampa Bay.

In our latest mock draft, quarterback Will Levis out of Kentucky falls to Tampa Bay with the 19th pick. But Levis skyrocketed up the odds board over the weekend and is now the favorite to come off the board with the No. 2 overall selection. Levis has a strong arm and has shown poise under pressure. He also has another thing in common with the aforementioned Tom Brady: hes the master of the quarterback sneak, converting 22 of 23 attempts in his college career.

Should Levis or another quarterback fall to the Bucs, or should they trade up to get another passer, the payout would be more than five times the investment at +550. Bettors who wager $100 would make a $550 profit, while bettors who back the Bucs taking an offensive lineman will double their money.

Looking at Sis Big Board, another option could be to bet both. If you bet $100 on each and the Bucs take an offensive lineman, you push. If you bet $100 on each and the Bucs take a quarterback, your net profit is $450.

Of course, the Bucs could surprise us, with defensive lineman (+250) and linebacker (+400) each owning better odds than QB (+550) at S Sportsbook.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.