Coaches drop Hogs by one after sweep at Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE — A bad weekend for several of the top-ranked teams led to minimal movement atop the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday.

Arkansas (30-10, 11-7 SEC) fell only one place to No. 6 after the Razorbacks were swept at Georgia. Arkansas lost 6-5, 7-3 and 9-8 to the Bulldogs, who received votes but were unranked in this week’s poll.

The Razorbacks were among six teams in last week’s top 10 that were swept in weekend series, along with Florida, Vanderbilt, Virginia, East Carolina and Louisville.

Florida and Vanderbilt also fell one place in this week’s poll, but the fall was steeper for the other teams. Only Virginia remained in this week’s top 10.

Top-ranked LSU led the SEC’s seven teams in the poll. South Carolina is ranked third after sweeping Florida, which fell to No. 4. Vanderbilt is ranked fifth after it was swept at Tennessee, which rose four places to No. 16.

Kentucky remained No. 11 this week following a home series loss to Texas A&M.

The ACC has six teams in this week’s poll, led by second-ranked Wake Forest. Other conferences represented in the poll are the Pac-12 (3), Big 12 (3), Big Ten (1), American (1), Big East (1), Conference USA (1), Sun Belt (1) and Big South (1).

Arkansas has a 5-2 record against teams ranked in this week’s poll. The Razorbacks have remaining games scheduled against South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at Missouri State on Tuesday before a three-game series against Texas A&M beginning Thursday. The Aggies received votes in this week’s poll.

The Razorbacks have been ranked in 86 consecutive polls since 2017, and have been ranked in the top 10 in 41 of the last 42. The coaches poll is the poll of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In other national polls released Monday, Arkansas was ranked sixth by Baseball America and seventh by D1Baseball, Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association will update its rankings later Monday.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, April 24

1. LSU (32-7)

2. Wake Forest (34-6)

3. South Carolina (34-6)

4. Florida (31-10)

5. Vanderbilt (29-11)

6. Arkansas (30-10)

7. Coastal Carolina (26-12)

8. Stanford (25-12)

9. Campbell (31-8)

10. Virginia (32-9)

11. Kentucky (30-9)

12. Boston College (27-12)

13. Connecticut (29-11)

14. East Carolina (29-11)

15. Texas Tech (29-13)

16. Tennessee (26-14)

17. Miami (25-15)

18. Arizona State (27-12)

19. Louisville (26-13)

20. Dallas Baptist (31-9)

21. West Virginia (29-11)

22. Duke (27-12)

23. Oregon (26-12)

24. Oklahoma State (28-13)

25. Indiana (30-11)

Dropped Out: Texas (14), North Carolina (16), UCLA (22), Oregon State (25)