Concert to feature blues great Horton

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will feature the John Horton Band at 8 p.m. May 6 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. Admission is $5 cover for others. The concert series is being sponsored by MK Distributors.

"John Horton is arguably the most powerful guitarist and vocalist in the Delta and is a disciple of Albert King," according to a news release.

He was born at Arcola, Miss., in 1959, and later moved to Greenville, where he began learning the basics of guitar through observing his father and listening to artists like Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf and King.

"Horton began spending a lot of time at juke joints with veteran artists including Willie Foster, TModel Ford, Sam Carr, and Frank Frost, among others. He has toured New Zealand with Foster and is a regular at blues festivals and blues clubs throughout the Delta. Horton also plays the harmonica and brings it out for special numbers. A bulldozer operator by day and an accomplished bluesman by night, Horton enjoys playing far and wide, but particularly loves playing locally in the Greenville area where he learned his craft," according to the release.

The concert series is promoted by Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of The Blues Foundation that seeks to preserve and promote blues music, the culture of Delta blues, and educate the public about the history of the blues in the region.

The society also hosts a free blues jam every Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. at RJ's Grill & Bar, where area musicians converge to play live blues. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.