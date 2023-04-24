Dallas, Fort Worth 2023

April has been a busy month. This past week I got to spend time with my family in Texas. We were joined by cousins from St. Louis, and we had a wonderful time. As many times as I have been to Dallas/Ft Worth, there is always something new to see. Since our cousins had never been to Texas, Linda had our 4 days jam-packed with activities. The icing on the cake was getting to meet my new great-niece and see my great-nephew as well. Some other highlights were a really well-done Cowgirl Museum





in Fort Worth.

The interactive activities were a hoot!

and we loved the photo booth.





We also had an amazing meal at Joe T. Garcia’s,





and got to visit the stockyards in Fort Worth





and watch the cattle drive.





We went to the Perot Museum in Dallas





and danced with the dinosaurs,





and saw some excellent exhibits and went to the top of Reunion Tower





to get the lay of the land,





something I had not done in years. Our last outing was Texas Live,





a stunning complex of restaurants,





bars and shops amidst all the stadiums. Pretty impressive. I love spending time with family,





and just wish we all lived a bit closer together so we could do it more often. It was such a good time and the weather could not have been better.