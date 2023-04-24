Sections
Dallas, Fort Worth 2023

by Janet B. Carson | Today at 8:30 a.m.

April has been a busy month.  This past week I got to spend time with my family in Texas.  We were joined by cousins from St. Louis, and we had a wonderful time.  As many times as I have been to Dallas/Ft Worth, there is always something new to see.  Since our cousins had never been to Texas, Linda had our 4 days jam-packed with activities.  The icing on the cake was getting to meet my new great-niece and see my great-nephew as well.  Some other highlights were a really well-done Cowgirl Museum

  photo    


in Fort Worth.  

  photo    

The interactive activities were a hoot! 

  photo    

and we loved the photo booth. 

  photo    


We also had an amazing meal at Joe T. Garcia’s,

  photo    


and got to visit the stockyards in Fort Worth

  photo    


and watch the cattle drive.

  photo    


We went to the Perot Museum in Dallas

  photo    


and danced with the dinosaurs,

  photo    


and saw some excellent exhibits and went to the top of Reunion Tower

  photo    


to get the lay of the land,

  photo    


something I had not done in years.  Our last outing was Texas Live,

  photo    


a stunning complex of restaurants,

  photo    


bars and shops amidst all the stadiums.  Pretty impressive.  I love spending time with family,

  photo    


and just wish we all lived a bit closer together so we could do it more often.  It was such a good time and the weather could not have been better.  

