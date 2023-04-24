El Dorado police probe two shootings

EL DORADO -- El Dorado police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday morning -- one of which left a 16-year-old boy dead in the city's first homicide of the year.

The shootings occurred within about 90 minutes of each other on the same street, North Mosby Avenue, police said.

Investigators have not determined if the shootings are related.

Lt. Jarod Primm of the El Dorado Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division said officers were already in the area on an unrelated call when they received a report about 8 a.m. of shots fired at a residence in the 1200 block of North Mosby Avenue.

Upon arrival, police said they found the victim, later identified as the 16-year-old boy, lying in the backyard with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators recovered several shell casings from the scene and are continuing to interview witnesses, he said, adding there were other people at the North Mosby Avenue residence when the shooting occurred.

While officers were on the scene of the fatal shooting, they heard gunshots nearby at about 9:30 a.m.

Primm said the shots were fired in the 500 block of North Mosby Avenue.

No injuries were reported in the second shooting. Several vehicles and two houses in the area were struck by bullets, said Primm.