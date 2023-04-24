Ensuring future

"Civilization was impossible before agriculture."--Will Durant

For those of us who grew up on a working farm, we took the rewarding life in a rural community for granted. We were not aware of the advantages and values given us by toiling in the fields, tending farm animals, working with generous neighbors, worshipping together, and celebrating the seasons. The 4-H Clubs, FFA chapters, and county extension services educated us in better farming methods.

Our farm experiences later became transformed into a much larger concept: agriculture. As time has passed, we have come to realize the importance of its part in the history, economy, and very fabric of our world.

The need to feed himself led to the development of a hunting stage of man's existence, constantly moving to find a source of food. Civilization could not develop based upon such a nomadic way of life.

With the eventual introduction of planting and cultivation came two civilizing influences: agriculture and, as a result, the home.

The domestication of animals led to the need for crops. Agriculture--staying in one place to cultivate those crops--led to a settled way of life and a more permanent shelter for human beings. Without the constant need to move, the home would become the basic foundation of our lives today. Through the home we gained the physical and psychological basis for a meaningful society.

With a more settled life came houses, schools, hospitals, churches, colleges--organized communities. There is no question that the introduction of agriculture was, and remains, an essential factor in human development.

In colonial America, agriculture was the principal livelihood of 90 percent of the population. Most towns were shipping points for the movement of agricultural products. As the country grew westward, more land became available for farms and pastureland. Agriculture spread from coast to coast.

The amount of arable land in our vast country is limited. Nearly half of the U.S. is uninhabitable: covered by snow, mountains, desert. Ten percent does not have top soil, the essential element of productive land. The USDA reports that only 16.8 percent of the United States is arable land suitable for farming and crop production. Nearly 20 percent of the U.S. economy and 30 percent of all American jobs are related to agriculture.

Sadly, it is estimated that our country loses 2,000 acres of farmland to development each day. In 2021, the U.S. lost 1.3 million acres of farmland. This is alarming, since we cannot create more usable farmland in our country.

Our state has an estimated 14.3 million acres of farmland, with 6.2 million dedicated to row crops. Arkansas has approximately 50,000 farms. We can be grateful for the benefits of agriculture in our culture and economy--contributing over $19 billion to our state economy annually and providing 243,000 jobs.

We are very fortunate to have our Sen. John Boozman serving as the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. His diligent work on the current formative Farm Bill will be beneficial in many aspects for the success of Arkansas farmers.

At the present, I am pleased to work with those in our state who are experimenting with and applying regenerative farming practices to preserve soil quality and sequester carbon in long-used farmland. By eliminating commercial fertilizers, no phosphates and salts are being deposited in the soil, resulting in improved production and a healthier future for farming in Arkansas.

We are constantly developing safer, more productive, more profitable, and enhanced farming methods of operation. Through these improved practices, the future of agriculture is assured.

For those of us involved in land conservation, we are privileged to see the rewards of agriculture as a cornerstone of a beneficial and productive society in our state, nation, and world.

"Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man."--George Washington

Carol P. Williams is executive director of Land Trust of Arkansas.