Expansion of jail cut after bids top budget

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Sheriff Jay Cantrell says an expansion of the county jail will be scaled back in size after bids on the project came in about $6.8 million over budget.

The Washington County Quorum Court appropriated about $19.8 million for the project, which is meant to improve the jail's facilities for dealing with covid-19 and other potential health threats. Bids received in March had a total cost of about $26.6 million.

Cantrell said eliminating a building that would have provided about 96 more beds -- allowing the jail to better isolate and quarantine male detainees -- may be enough to get the project under budget.

"If we can shave off that building, it's estimated to cost right at $7 million," Cantrell said.

According to information from the sheriff's office, the bids on the proposed expansion came in higher than budgeted on most of the bid packages. The largest discrepancies were in the electrical systems and fire alarm package, which came in at $5,650,000, about $3.2 million over the budgeted $2,376,432. The plumbing package bid came in at $3,045,737, nearly double the budgeted $1,558,189.

Other packages that were bid at amounts above the budgeted amount included the masonry package, which was about $770,000 over budget; the cast-in-place concrete package, which was about $360,000 over budget; the HVAC package, which was about $246,000 over budget; and the fencing package, which was about $226,000 over budget.

The county received no bids on an engineered metal building package with a budget of about $1 million.

Cantrell said the county may not need to rebid the project. He said the county could use the services of several cooperative purchasing programs providing governments access to companies that provide a range of services.

Reaction to the bids exceeding the budgets was mixed among Quorum Court members.

Robert Dennis, justice of the peace for District 10, said he wanted to hear a more detailed presentation on the bids and on proposed changes before they were made.

"If this isn't the project we approved, I want to know more about it," Dennis said.

Suki Highers, justice of the peace for District 11, said the high bids didn't surprise her. Highers said she didn't support the project using American Rescue Plan Act money and wouldn't support anything that added to the cost. Highers also said she would want a report made to the Quorum Court on any changes.

"Definitely, if we are changing the scale of it, it needs to come back to the Quorum Court," she said.

Willie Leming, justice of the peace for District 13, said the county should proceed with the project, even if the size has to be reduced.

"We need it now so we need to build what we can afford," Leming said.

Beth Coger, justice of the peace for District 9, said the county needs to consider the amount by which the bids exceeded the estimated budget and consider alternatives to building more jail space.

"I'm not surprised," Coger said of the bids exceeding the budget. "We should take a fresh look at the alternatives that have already been identified and that we know are working in other jurisdictions like expanded pre-trial services, mental health courts, expanded drug courts and veterans courts. We can have real pre-trial services for a fraction of that amount of money."

The $19.8 million covid-related expansion plan originally would have added about 232 beds to the jail in medium-security additions, according to information presented to justices of the peace. The justices of the peace voted to use part of the more than $46 million in rescue plan money allocated to the county to pay for the project.

The plan includes adding about 136-beds for women detainees, adding 14,000 to 15,000 square feet. The building now proposed for elimination would have provided 96 beds for men in about 10,000 square feet. The project also calls for expanding the jail's intake area and medical space. Other parts of the expansion include space for jail administration, enlarging the courtroom at the jail and adding storage space.

The county's estimated cost of the project, including a 10% "covid contingency," was $19.8 million, according to information from the sheriff's office. That includes $1 million already spent on design work. The covid contingency portion of the estimated cost would be for addressing any covid-related cost issues, such as supply chain problems or an outbreak of covid in the jail.