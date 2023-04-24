Flames’ Keeney stops hot Bears

CONWAY -- The Liberty softball team threw 365 total pitches in its weekend series loss to the 24th-ranked University of Central Arkansas. 326 of those came from two-time All-ASUN second team selection Karlie Keeney.

The junior threw a total of 205 pitches in 10 innings during Saturday's doubleheader, taking the loss in both games. But even with that many pitches, and that many looks at her, Keeney still shut down the UCA offense Sunday to avoid the sweep with a 4-3 win at Farris Field.

Between Keeney's performance in the circle, and giving up their most runs in a game since March 28, the Bears' program-record 14-game win streak came to an end with the loss to the defending conference champion Lady Flames.

"We didn't pitch well enough to win the game," UCA Coach Jenny Parsons said. "We pitched okay. We missed some spots in the [fourth inning] that cost us. And then we didn't adjust at the plate. Karlie Keeney throws as many pitches as she has and we still struggled making an adjustment at the end."

UCA (33-9, 16-2 ASUN) struck first, scoring two runs in the third inning thanks to a Keeney wild pitch and a Madi Young RBI single up the middle to take a 2-0 lead.

Through three innings, UCA pitcher Jordan Johnson retired nine of the 10 batters she faced, allowing one lone single in the third inning. But Parsons said her pitches weren't moving like they did Saturday.

Johnson was pulled in the fourth inning with no outs, having allowed two base hits to start the inning. Kayla Beaver (17-6) came in for relief, but couldn't keep Liberty (30-17, 13-5) off the scoreboard as the Flames scored twice to tie the game at 2-2.

"I think that [Johnson] was probably a little bit tired," Parsons said. "Her ball wasn't moving the way it was yesterday, it was a little flat. So, I probably should have taken her out earlier than that instead of letting her get two hits and putting Beaver in that situation. That's kind of on me. And then when Beaver came in, she made some tough pitches, but we didn't hit some spots at that point. [Liberty] is a really good team. And if you don't hit a spot consistently, then they're gonna make you pay for it."

While the runs in the fourth were assigned to Johnson, Beaver's 47-inning scoreless streak in the circle came to an end in the sixth inning.

Liberty's Rachel Craine led the inning off with a double, the second extra-base hit allowed by Beaver since a March 25 loss to North Alabama. She got the next two batters out, but three straight singles from Sierra Kersten, Brynn McManus and KK Madrey scored two runs to give the Flames a 4-2 lead.

UCA cut the lead to 4-3 thanks to Morgan Nelson's RBI double to left-center field in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Keeney continued to keep the Bears at bay, retiring the final four batters she faced to clinch the win.

"It gets frustrating," Parsons said. "I think [Keeney] was throwing a little bit of an off-speed pitch at us. It wasn't necessarily a changeup, but it was something different speed-wise, and we were just out in front of everything. We didn't do a very good job of hitting the outside pitch to where it needed to go."

With Jacksonville State's loss to Austin Peay Sunday, UCA maintained its three-game lead atop the ASUN standings. The Bears will visit the Gamecocks next weekend for the penultimate conference series.

"We came out a little slow today," Parsons said. "You know, it's getting to the end of the year, so a lot of next week is about recovery. Then starting to prepare for Jacksonville State, and that's where our mindset will be tomorrow, we'll start working on them."