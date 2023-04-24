Heber Springs Fire Department helping find voter address discrepancies

The Heber Springs Fire Department will be helping county officials verify voter addresses in the city over the next few weeks.

“Over the next few weeks we will be out physically verifying addresses. We do not wish to alarm the citizens of Heber Springs, but to notify them that we will be out on the streets in order to resolve the discrepancies,” the fire department said Monday in a Facebook post.

Doug Perry, the Heber Springs Fire Marshal, said Monday afternoon that the fire marshal’s office will be driving around properties to ensure there are houses on them for the Cleburne County clerk’s office.

“We are updating maps inside city limits and essentially putting a pin on a house,” Perry said, “And we will be verifying that apartment complexes have a place for everyone that has that as the address.”

Perry said that the city began using OneMap software about a year ago to keep track of addresses and maps of the area. He said the software will show that a lot has an address but it may not show a house on the lot.

“Sometimes newer houses or apartments don’t pop up on there because they’ve just been built or sometimes someone puts in an east instead of a west and we have to figure out there isn’t a house there and reach out to correct it,” he said.

Perry said if an address doesn’t have a house on it, he’d turn it in to the county clerk’s office and they might send a letter or figure out what happened and why the address isn’t correct.

The marshal said he had well over 20 places on his list to check, but couldn’t give an exact number as apartments could contain 40 to 50 addresses inside that one complex.

“This is the first time so I don’t know exactly what to expect, but we are working to verify these addresses,” Perry said.

He said he did not know exactly when the department would be done verifying addresses.

Greg Carr, the director of the office of emergency services for Cleburne County, said that it is a continuous effort the county makes to verify addresses.

“We work to update and maintain thousands of records all the time, but when the city started using OneMap, the county lost access to the houses inside city limits,” Carr said.

“This software is fairly new to the city but the county clerk’s office can’t update the information if it is on an address in city limits,” Perry said.

The fire marshal said that this is the first time the fire department has had to drive around to verify addresses because this is the first year the city had the software.

OneMap is described on its website as “An enterprise web-based solution allowing Counties and Municipalities to create and maintain individual geospatial data, share it in real-time with each other, and analyze/report/cross reference individual datasets with any other.”

Wendy Farrer, the director of Customer Relations for DataScout, LLC, that owns OneMap, said that the company does serve “a good number” of counties in Arkansas, including Cleburne County and the city of Heber Springs.

She said on Monday afternoon that DataScout offers no comment on any issues between city and county jurisdictions in OneMap.

Perry said the fire department made the announcement on Facebook so that citizens of the city were not alarmed or panicked when they saw firetrucks on their streets or by their driveways logging information.